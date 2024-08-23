Earlier in the week, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Saif Ali Khan is returning to the world of Race with Race 4, as producer Ramesh Taurani is planning to reboot the franchise by bringing the OG back in the game. We also informed our readers that the film will go on floors in the first half of 2025, as the team is presently working towards locking the script of the film. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Ramesh Taurani and the team are in advanced talks with Sidharth Malhotra to come on board Race 4.

According to sources close to the development, Sidharth Malhotra has shown interest in doing Race 4 and the actor is in discussions with Ramesh Taurani for a while now. “While Ramesh Taurani has got a team of in-house writers to develop the basic plot of Race 4, he has outsourced it to some of the seasoned writers and directors to develop it into a screenplay. While the writing work is on, he has initiated conversations with Sidharth Malhotra to play the leading man of Race 4 alongside Saif Ali Khan. Sid is a big fan of Race Franchise and is interested in doing the film,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Race Franchise has always been a fight between two strong-headed men – be it Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna in Race, or Saif Ali Khan and John Abraham in Race 2 to finally, Salman Khan and Bobby Deol in the third part. “Staying true to the world of this franchise, the Race franchise is getting a reboot with a face-off between Saif and Sid. It’s a pure two-hero film, with both the characters having shades of grey,” the source added.

Apart from the two strong protagonists, Race 4 will have a strong ensemble set-up and have all the elements of thrills and glamour. “Race 4 is being planned on a big scale and Ramesh Taurani and team have immense faith on the franchise,” the source concluded.

Both Saif and Sid will sign the dotted lines on hearing the final narration of the script, which is expected to take place around November 2024, however, the duo has shown definitely positive interest in rebooting the franchise. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

