Radhika Apte shares visuals from airport; reveals she is locked in aerobridge with co-passengers: ‘No water, no loo’

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte took to her Instagram to share her ordeal after her flight was delayed. The Merry Christmas actress shared her terrible experience, revealing that she and her flight co-passengers were locked in the aerobridge at an airport, and that the security won’t open the doors. Radhika shared visuals of herself and the co-passengers while they were locked inside.

On Saturday morning, Radhika Apte took to her Instagram account to share a series of visuals from the airport. The first video clip shows several people behind a locked glass door. A few of them can be seen speaking with the security staff. The next few pictures show Radhika sitting on the floor, while stuck in the aerobridge. In her caption, she wrote that she had an 8.30 am flight, which has still not boarded. She revealed that the passengers were put in the aerobridge, which was then locked. She revealed she and her flight co-passengers have been locked in for over an hour now, without water or access to the loo.

“I had to post this! Today morning I had an flight at 8:30. It’s 10:50 now and the flight has still not boarded. BUT the flight said we were boarding and put all the passengers in the aerobridge and LOCKED IT! The passengers with small babies, elderly people have been locked in for over an hour. The security won’t open the doors. The staff has ABSOLUTELY NO CLUE! Apparently their crew hasn’t boarded,” she wrote.

Radhika Apte further added, “The crew had the change and they are still waiting for new crew but they have no idea of when they will arrive so no one knows how long they’ll be locked inside. I managed to escaped briefly to speak to the very stupid staff woman outside who kept saying there is no issue and no delay :) now I’m locked inside AND they just told us that we will be here till minimum 12pm all locked in. No water no loo. Thanks for the fun ride!!”

Reacting to Radhika Apte's post, Tillotama Shome wrote, "Ohhhhhh no apte!!" while Akshara Haasan wrote, "Welcome to Mumbai Airport. Hehehehe. Not the first time this has happened though." Konkona Sensharma wrote, "Unbelievable!," while Ira Dubey commented, "Oh no ! Crazy ridiculous."

Radhika Apte's cameo in Merry Christmas

Radhika Apte was recently seen in Sriram Raghavan's neo-noir mystery thriller film Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.She had a cameo in the film, and was seen playing the role of Rosie. The film released in theatres on 12th January, 2024.

