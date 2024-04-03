Merry Christmas star Katrina Kaif rocks all-black look, poses with fan in unseen PIC

Katrina Kaif is better known for the multiple hit films that she has delivered over the past decades. But her journey to becoming one of the most sought-after Bollywood stars started in 2003 with the comedy-thriller film Boom. Over the years, she has succeeded in making a name for herself in the Indian film industry and is lucky to receive the love of millions of fans residing in every corner of the world. A while ago, a picture of Kaif with one of her admirers went viral on social media.

Katrina Kaif rocks an all-black look as she posed with a fan in unseen photo

Like most actors, Katrina Kaif’s acting career also didn’t skyrocket with her debut movie. Salman Khan and filmmaker David Dhawan proved to be her lucky mascot as she tasted success after collaborating with them in the romantic comedy Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?. Since then, there’s no looking back for this acclaimed actor who is an incredible dancer too. Her talent has reached the smallest of towns making people go gaga to get a glimpse of the Namastey London star.

Hence, when a fan bumped into her, he decided to document this historic moment and clicked a selfie with Kaif. Soon after, the image went viral online. In the picture, she can be seen dressed in a casual outfit. The Dhoom 3 actress kept herself warm in a black cardigan which she layered up with a bomber jacket. While her smile stole the stole, the quirky eyewear that she sported in the image with the fan is sure to become the talk of the town.

Katrina Kaif’s work front

Over the years, Katrina has managed to create an impressive film career boasting of movies like Singh Is Kinng, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger, Fitoor and many more. Last year, she appeared in Tiger 3 (the official sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai) with Salman Khan. Earlier this year, she led director Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with South star Vijay Sethupathi. Based on Frédéric Dard's French novel Le Monte-charge, the film also starred Sanjay Kapoor, Ashwini Kalsekar and others with Radhika Apte making a cameo appearance.

