Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and more beam with joy at Ul Jalool Ishq’s wrap-up party; PICS

Earlier this year, Vijay Varma started working on Manish Malhotra-backed Ul Jalool Ishq. Written and directed by Vibhu Puri, the film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseruddin Shah, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. Now, nearly a couple of months later, the team has completed the filming. Celebrating the milestone, the team hosted an intimate wrap-up party at Manish Malhotra’s house. The renowned fashion designer then took to his Instagram handle and dropped inside pictures from the celebration.

Manish Malhotra shares inside pictures from Ul Jalool Ishq's wrap-up party

On March 18, a while back, Manish Malhotra hopped onto his Instagram handle and shared a series of inside pictures from the wrap-up party. The intimate celebrations that took place at his house last night were attended by the team and close friends. While sharing the post, he wrote alongside, “Celebrating at Home all the hard work by the wonderful Team at the WRAPPARTY ofof #UlJALOOLISHQ Production no 3 @stage5production”

In the pictures, we can see Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Vishal Bhardwaj, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ratna Pathak Shah, and others joining the joyous occasion. The first picture begins with the team of Ul Jalool Ishq sitting and posing together for the camera lens, followed by a happy selfie clicked by Vijay that features his beloved Tamannaah Bhatia with Fatima and Manish joining it. One of the pictures also features a stunning selfie clicked by the renowned fashion designer with the Babli Bouncer actress and Ratna Pathak.

In addition to this, a couple of pictures gave a peek into the aesthetic grandeur at his pace, with a white floral setting and matching lights.

Take a look:

About Ul Jalool Ishq

Ul Jalool Ishq is promised to be a cinematic masterpiece by the makers. The shoot of the film began on January 9 in Amritsar. The film is bankrolled by fashion maestro Manish Malhotra under his home production banner, Stage5 Productions. Apart from the stellar star cast, the film will get an added touch of music from the legendary Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj.

For those living under the rocks, Manish’s debut production project is titled, Train From Chhapraula, which will be headlined by Radhika Apte, and the second project, Bun Tikki will star Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol. In addition to this, the film will also mark the comeback of the legendary Zeenat Aman.

