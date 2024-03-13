Laapataa Ladies: Salman Khan reviews Kiran Rao's film; asks 'Kab kaam karogi mere saath?'

Kiran Rao's directorial venture, Laapataa Ladies, backed by Aamir Khan's production house, has recently premiered in theaters, garnering praise from both audiences and critics alike. The film's unique content and nuanced message have earned it acclaim, with several celebrities expressing admiration for it. Glowing reviews have come from the likes of Sidharth Malhotra, Radhika Apte, and Sachin Tendulkar. Adding to the chorus of acclaim is superstar Salman Khan, who recently watched the film with his father, Salim Khan.

After watching Laapataa Ladies with his father Salim Khan, Salman Khan took to his social media to share his thoughts with fans and followers. He praised Kiran Rao's directorial debut, saying, "Just saw Kiran Rao’s 'Laapataa Ladies.' Wah wah, Kiran. (Bravo, Kiran) I really enjoyed it and so did my father. Congrats on your debut as a director, superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath? (When will you work with me)".

Laapataa Ladies features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava in prominent roles, with Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, Durgesh Kumar, Satendra Soni, and Hemant Soni also playing significant characters. The movie has received collective backing from Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande.

Set in rural India in 2001, the film revolves around two young brides who become separated from their husbands during a train journey. When Ravi Kishan's character, a police officer, takes on the responsibility of investigating the case, the plot unfolds with twists and turns. Laapataa Ladies made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2023, where it received a standing ovation.

The film was released in India on March 1, impressing audiences with its compelling narrative and performances.

