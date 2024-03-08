Farah Khan reveals she was 'very against' casting Katrina Kaif in Tees Maar Khan for THIS reason

Tees Maar Khan, helmed by Farah Khan, generated significant buzz upon its 2010 release. Despite the hype, the film failed to impress at the box office. Yet, amidst its shortcomings, one song continues to live rent-free in the hearts of many: Sheila Ki Jawani, featuring Katrina Kaif. This track skyrocketed in popularity, propelling Katrina's fame to new heights. Interestingly, it's not widely known that Farah Khan, the director, was initially hesitant to cast Katrina in the film.

Farah Khan reveals why she was against casting Katrina Kaif in Tees Maar Khan

Farah Khan recently talked with casting director Mukesh Chhabra on a show called The Bombay Dream by Mashable India. Chhabra asked her about how she picks actors for her movies, considering she's seen so many auditions over the years. Farah said it's tough to explain. She mentioned how she chose Deepika Padukone for Om Shanti Om even though other big actresses were vying for the role at that time.

Farah admitted it's hard to say exactly why certain choices are made. She thinks it's often a director's choice, gut feeling or intuition. Sometimes, an actor might not seem like the obvious choice, but they end up fitting the role perfectly in ways that surprise everyone.

She added, "Pehle to main obvious choice se rehti hun thoda door. I think the only time I made an obvious choice was jab Maine Tees Maar Khan mein Katrina Kaif ko liya. it was obvious because wo Akshay Kumar ke saath 6-7 movies kar chuki thi and I was very against ki mujhe usko nahi lena hai. but wo ghoom ghaam ke wohi aayi picture mein."

Katrina Kaif's work front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's thriller Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. It was the first major Bollywood film of 2024 and garnered huge critical acclaim. Before that, she was seen in Tiger 3, also starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The film did a decent business at the box office.

The actress is expected to feature in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa, which will have her alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. However, the film has been delayed due to scheduling issues.

