7 Katrina Kaif dialogues engraved in audience’s hearts

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actors in the country, who has delivered critically and commercially successful films time and again in her career. Beyond her powerful and entertaining performances, Katrina Kaif’s dialogues have resonated deeply with the audiences.

Many of the lines spoken by her characters linger in the minds of viewers, serving as a testament to Katrina’s talent and fame. Let’s take a moment to revisit some of the iconic Katrina Kaif dialogues, which will make you want to relive those films once more.

7 famous Katrina Kaif dialogues that stole the spotlight:



1. Hum jisse pyaar karte hain woh mar jaye, ya humare liye uska pyaar mar jaye; marte toh hum hi hai na

Movie: Merry Christmas (2024)

Translating to “If the person we love dies or the love they feel for us dies… we’re the ones who die,” this Katrina Kaif dialogue belongs to the film Merry Christmas. Marking Katrina’s first collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi, the film is directed by Sriram Raghavan and written by him alongside Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Anukriti Pandey.

In Merry Christmas, Katrina's character Maria tells this to Vijay's Albert after they share about their past love stories with each other, symbolizing their broken hearts. The film is about these strangers who meet on a Christmas Eve, but their night soon takes a dark turn.

2. Har din uski zindagi ki dua maang leti hoon… aur har din khud thodi marr leti hoon

Movie: Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

Meaning, “Everyday I pray for his life... and everyday I myself die a little,” this emotional line was said by Katrina’s character Meera in Yash Chopra’s romantic drama Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

In the film written by Aditya Chopra and Devika Bhagat, the cast also features Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. The story revolves around Samar, Meera and Akira’s love, heartbreak and emotions.

3. Jis mohabbat mein deewangi na ho, woh mohabbat hi nahi

Movie: Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

The line translated to, “The love in which there is no passion is not love at all” is one of Katrina Kaif’s famous dialogues from the movie Ek Tha Tiger. Co-starring Salman Khan, the film serves as the first installment in the YRF spy universe and tells the story of RAW agent Tiger who falls in love with ISI agent Zoya. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is penned by him and Neelesh Misra.

Zoya utters this line when she is on the run with Tiger from their respective agencies. They see a wall in Cuba with “Amor cuerdo, no es Amor” written on a wall.

4. Ladke pappu hote hai... pappu ko lollipop dikhao, apne aap control mein aa jayega

Movie: Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011)

“Boys are pappu... show pappu the lollipop, he will automatically come under control,” is a funny line from Katrina’s character Dimple in the movie Mere Brother Ki Dulhan which also stars Imran Khan as Kush and Ali Zafar as Luv.

Dimple, who is set to get married to Luv, says this line to Luv’s ex-girlfriend Piyali, seeking her help to stop the wedding. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan is directed and written by Ali Abbas Zafar.

5. Insaan ko dibbe mein sirf tab hona chahiye ... jab woh mar chuka ho

