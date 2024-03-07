Merry Christmas OTT release: Here's when and where to watch Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer

Absolutely! It's official - the much-awaited film Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi is headed to OTT. After its theatrical release on January 12 2024, Sriram Raghavan's mystery thriller had captivated audiences, and now, it's making its way to the digital platform. The stellar performances of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi have been widely appreciated. If you're eager to catch it, we know you're curious about where and when.

Merry Christmas on OTT

Beyond its captivating storyline, the exceptional performances of the lead actors have garnered immense critical acclaim, contributing to its triumphant box office journey. Notably, several Bollywood stars and directors expressed admiration for the film, praising the entire team. Now, Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, directed by Sriram Raghavan, is set to make its Netflix debut on March 8, 2024.

About Merry Christmas movie

Set in the heart of Bombay (now Mumbai), Albert (Vijay Sethupathi) returns to the bustling city on a Christmas Eve. Seeking solace in a restaurant, he crosses paths with Maria (Katrina Kaif), left alone by her date due to her daughter's company. A shared movie outing, likely watching The Adventures of Pinocchio, sparks a connection. Soon, Maria welcomes Albert to her home, and what unfolds is a night of thrilling adventure, risks, and desire for these newfound companions. Director Sriram Raghavan, hinting at suspense, urges in the film and trailer, Check your belongings before leaving cinema.

Merry Christmas box office collection

Released on the festive Sankranti weekend, Merry Christmas saw tough competition with Prasanth Varma’s action-packed superhero film, HanuMan. Despite both movies starting with a Hindi nett collection of Rs. 2 Crore, Merry Christmas struggled to gain momentum. Its overall domestic earnings reached Rs 12.53 crore. On the global stage, the film secured Rs 16 crore, with Rs 2.5 crore sourced from the overseas market and a significant Rs 13.5 crore attributed to its domestic box office performance. While facing challenges domestically, the movie managed to make a notable mark on the worldwide collection.

