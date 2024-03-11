Katrina Kaif aces old-school charm of polka-dotted dress in airport look; pairs it with oversized jacket

Airport styles have been a hot topic of discussion for most people from B-town. While some opt for a fully curated look, others simply go with the aim of comfort dressing as they travel. Amidst the pool of comfy travelers and chic-looking ones, Katrina Kaif takes the cake for balancing the two factors with utmost ease.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress made an appearance on Monday morning as she jetted off to Delhi and managed to make heads turn with her simple yet chic look. If you scroll through all recent looks, Kaif seems to keep her styling simple, easy, and yet most sought-after.

Katrina Kaif jets off in a classic yet easy breezy polka-dotted maxi dress

Katrina Kaif makes sure she strikes a look that carries the girl next door vibe each time she travels. From laid-back jeans, and cotton shirts, to flowy dresses that are super comfortable for travels, her airport looks are all about being casual and comfy. Don’t you agree? This time around, as she jetted off to Delhi, we spotted her donning a classic polka dot dress that she styled with a chic oversized jacket, a pair of sunnies, and black boots.

The long floor-length dress was white with black polka dots all over it that added a dreamy flow as the actress strutted at the airport. This Leslie Amon Timeless Maxi Dress added a feminine touch to her dress while the jacket added an edgy vibe. The lightweight satin dress roughly costs INR 62,000 ($749).

The Ek Tha Tiger actress effortlessly added a boxy and oversized leather jacket to her look. This accentuated her airport style and gave it a comfy feel. The jacket was a Beatrisse Black Leather Jacket from the shelves of By Malene Birger. It comes with a price tag of a whopping INR 68,597 (€ 758). The jacket features a relaxed fit with a boxy silhouette, and it comes with an adjustable waist belt to give it a perfect snatched effect. The contrasting brown stitching and rustic zip closure certainly added a chic but rugged touch to the look.

Here’s how Katrina Kaif accessorized her airport look

This Merry Christmas actress styled her airport look with a pair of black sunglasses. These oversized black sunglasses that Katrina opted for were from Marchon Eyewear’s Victoria Beckham’s Spring Fall Collection 2019. The sunglasses come with a price tag of approximately INR 35,600 ($430). These oversized sunglasses completed her look by adding just the right amount of retro touch to her polka dress.

The actress styled her look further with a Mimco Contort Bucket Bag. Going with the whole oversized vibe, Katrina’s handbag was a perfect addition to her look. It featured drawstring detail for easy access, curved line straps, and plush piping for that elegant touch. This bag costs roughly around INR 24,746 ($299). Going bare face with just a hint of tinted lip balm, the actress wore her hair up in a bun and looked effortlessly stylish.

What do you think of Katrina Kaif’s easy yet chic airport look? Comment down below and let us know.

