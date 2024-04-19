Rajkummar Rao addresses plastic surgery rumors after edited PIC goes viral; admits to getting chin fillers

Rajkummar Rao is preparing for the upcoming biopic of visually-inspired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, titled Srikanth. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on May 10. During a recent event, the actor made an appearance on the red carpet, which quickly gained attention as a video of the moment went viral. Some online users have speculated that Rajkummar Rao has undergone noticeable plastic surgery, resulting in a completely transformed appearance.

Now reacting to the same, Rajkummar told India Today, “If you have seen that picture, it doesn’t even look like me. It was really funny because it’s not even me. I guess someone played a prank. I strongly believe that it was a touched-up image.”

Has Rajkummar Rao got plastic surgery?

Soon after this seemingly edited video went viral, netizens were quick to dig up his old photos and started posting comparison pics all over social media handles. “People were using big words like plastic surgery, but I have never gone under the knife,” Rajkummar said.

The Badhaai Do actor however confessed that when he entered the industry, many people commented on his looks. "So yes, around eight-nine years back, I did get fillers. I did it to feel better and look better, so that my face looks balanced. It was prescribed by my dermatologist. And I really think if anyone wants to do that to gain confidence, then why not? There is no harm in it."

Rajkummar Rao addresses trolling

As it is fake, the actor finds it funny. He added, “Also, there are trolls who do that just for attention. I think that’s the saddest thing that one can do.” Talking about other actors, Rajkummar said, “I know a lot of people who enjoy it. They like dressing up and looking good. For me, I enjoy working out. Honestly, I think one should do whatever makes them happy and gives them confidence.”

Not just Rajkummar Rao but several other actors have openly advocated the choice of going under the knife including actress Shruti Haasan who recently admitted the same. She told The Male Feminist, "If I could make it prettier, it's my face, why wouldn't I? It was that simple.”

