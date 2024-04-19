EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan to launch 'Papa Kehte Hain 2.0' with Rajkummar Rao on Monday

The trailer of Tushar Hiranandani’s Srikanth starring Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F gave us a glimpse into a modern-day rendition of the iconic melody, Papa Kehte Hai, from the Aamir Khan starrer, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The song has been generating conversations in the digital world and has been keenly awaited by the audience. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the team of this Srikanth Bolla Biopic are all set to launch the song on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Aamir Khan to launch Papa Kehte Hai 2.0

The song will be launched by Aamir Khan himself. “Bhushan Kumar had informed Aamir about the idea of recreating Papa Kehte Hai and he was happy that the song is being recreated to celebrate the journey of a person like Srikanth Bolla. He is excited to attend the launch,” revealed a source close to the development.

Papa Kehte Hai 2.0 out on April 22

The source further added that the song will be performed live by visually impaired professional band members at a grand event in Mumbai in the presence of Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Tushar Hiranandani, Srikanth Bolla, and producers, Bhushan Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar. “It’s a grand event in Mumbai, and Aamir was gracious and kind to accept the invitation for the launch. In-fact, he is also excited given that the song will take him on a nostalgic trip to the times of his debut,” the source added. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The Srikanth Bolla Biopic, titled Srikanth, is all set to release on May 10, 2024. It’s among the very few feature films that is releasing in the Summer vacation period and the makers are bullish on the prospects, banking big on the word of mouth. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani 'can't wait to watch' Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth; calls film's trailer 'outstanding'