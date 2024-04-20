Bipasha Basu flaunts baby bump in UNSEEN pic with Karan Singh Grover; pens appreciation post: ‘Thank you for…’

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been blessing our feeds with some really cute pictures and videos of their daughter Devi. The couple who stepped into parenthood almost a year ago have been enjoying this bliss and can never stop showering love on their daughter.

On several occasions, Bipasha has gushed over her husband Karan and praised him for always being by their side. Today was yet another day when the actress shared an appreciation post for her hubby and dropped two unseen pictures from her pregnancy journey.

Bipasha Basu gushes over husband, Karan Singh Grover

On her Instagram handle, Bipasha Basu shared two pictures. In the first picture, we can see the actress flaunting her huge baby bump as Karan Singh Grover clicks a mirror selfie. Both of them can be seen making a goofy face. The next picture looks straight from the operation theater, where the actress is lying unconscious while a masked-up Karan can be seen caressing her.

Sharing these pictures, Bipasha wrote, "Happy Husband Appreciation Day 🩷🧿 Thank you for never making me feel alone. Thank you for looking after me every single day. Thank you for keeping me as your number one even after Devi is here. Thank you for understanding me. Endless list of thank yous. I am blessed to have you🙏🧿 Thank you Husband for being you."

Check out the post:

Karan Singh Grover’s work front

He became a household name after working in popular TV serials like Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai. While he has many television shows to his credit, Karan was seen in Hindi films like Alone and Hate Story 3. This year, he shared the screen with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in Fighter.

Bipasha Basu’s work front

Bipasha has featured in over 50 films ever since she made her acting debut in 2001 with the commercially hit film Ajnabee. Her impressive line of work boasts feature films like Raaz, Jism, No Entry, Phir Hera Pheri, Corporate, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and many others. She was last seen in the horror film Alone with her husband Karan in 2015.

