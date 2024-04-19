Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Extended Week 1: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff film netts dismal Rs 48 crores
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sonakshi Sinha has netted under Rs 50 crores in week 1.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan netts a disastrous Rs 48 crores nett in extended week 1
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan targets to eventually gross Rs 100 crores worldwide
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Prithviraj Sukumaran had a ridiculously low week 1 at the Indian box office as the movie netted just over Rs 48 crores in its extended first week. The week was flooded with holidays but when the reception is not upto the mark, one can do absolutely nothing about it. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is likely to have a single digit second weekend and then it will be about how far it can go from there.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Has A Dismal Week 1; Aims To Gross Rs 100 Crores Worldwide In Full Run
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has faced rejection across the board and it is sad because there is a lot of time, effort and money that went into the film. The producers are staring at massive losses and to top it, the reputation of the talent in the film has also gone down severely. Thanks to 4 million dollars from international circuits, the Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff film will eventually gross slightly over Rs 100 crores worldwide in its full run.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Producers Are Expected To Get Only Rs 40 Crore As Recovery From Theatres Worldwide
There were efforts made to boost numbers on the first day and then the makers also floated the buy one get one offer on half of the days, that ate into their share. A global theatrical share of Rs 40 crores is all that the producers will get back and this is for a Rs 350 crore plus budgeted film. The only redeeming thing about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is that it will end up as the more preferred Eid release of the two (Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan)
The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Are As Under
|Day
|India Nett Collections
|1
|Rs 15 crores
|2
|Rs 7.50 crores
|3
|Rs 8.25 crores
|4
|Rs 9 crores
|5
|Rs 2.25 crores
|6
|Rs 2.10 crores
|7
|Rs 2.25 crores
|8
|Rs 1.75 crores
|Total
|Rs 48.15 crores nett
About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about 2 elite soldiers (Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff), who team up to recover a stolen weapon from a masked madman (Prithviraj Sukumaran) who wants to destroy India.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
