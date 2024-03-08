Ram Leela QUIZ: Only die-hard fans of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone starrer can complete these dialogues

Drenched in opulence and grandeur is what defines Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s quintessential cinema. One of his most loved films has to be Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer, Ram-Leela, released in 2013. The romantic-drama film set in the backdrop of Gujarat had all the right ingredients to make it the perfect beautiful tale of romance. From flamboyant cinematic experience, stellar musical album, the tantalizing chemistry between the leads, and high emotions, this film surely had so much to offer to the audiences. It’s been more than a decade since the audiences were treated with this masterpiece.

Nevertheless, it is the euphoria created around the love story of Ram and Leela that resonated well with the audiences to make it among the iconic classics. Speaking of Ram Leela, one thing that continues to live in fans’ hearts is its iconic dialogues. So, if you think you are a big DeepVeer fan and have watched this film enough times to remember all the dialogue then test your knowledge by taking our quiz.



