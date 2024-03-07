Women’s Day special QUIZ: Only a true cinephile can answer these questions about Bollywood movies ft female stars

Women's Day on March 8 celebrates the feminist force in the world and the empowerment and liberation of women globally. It's fair to say that the Bollywood industry also upholds the essence of this day.

From challenging the norms of a male-dominated industry by delivering several women-centric films to female protagonists paving their way and entrusting producers to invest in them, Indian cinema continues to advocate for equality. Moreover, several ladies from Bollywood, including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra, to name a few, have made the entire nation proud by representing the country on the global stage.

There are countless ways in which Indian cinema has been liberating women. However, if you consider yourself a true Bollywood buff, then take this quiz and answer the questions that are specially dedicated to the special occasion of Women's Day.

Wait for the quiz to load in 3...2...1

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor QUIZ: If you can answer 7/10 questions, you’re a true Lolo fan