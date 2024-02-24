Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal arrive for Love and War helmer Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday bash; Aditi Rao Hydari and more join

One of the acclaimed filmmakers of Hindi cinema, Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrates his birthday today, February 24. On his big day, a celebratory gala was hosted which was attended by his close friends, actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, handsome hunk Vicky Kaushal, soon-to-be mom Richa Chadha, Heeramandi actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh and many other B-town stars.

Bollywood’s IT couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were recently spotted coming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday party. The couple arrived at the event, sitting inside their swanky luxury car. The Animal star was seen sporting his clean-shaven look and wearing a black outfit. As for the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, she wore an elegant silk suit in gold paired with an embellished organza dupatta.

Next up is Sam Bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal who arrived and seems to be enjoying his bearded, long-hair era. The actor came without his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, and donned a brown-hued shirt with a pair of blue denim pants and a cap.

90s diva Rani Mukerji also came to wish Sanjay Leela Bhansali for turning a year older. Sporting her signature oversized shirt and denim look, she wore a pair of stylish eyewear to the event.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who is an imminent part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming period drama TV series Heeramandi also graced the event with her beauty. The actress took everyone’s breaths away, in her simple yet elegant look. Donning a black outfit, she wore minimal makeup and tied her hair in a half ponytail.

Soon after, actress Richa Chadha, who recently announced her pregnancy with her husband Ali Fazal also arrived at the event. In her colorful OOTD, she looked gorgeous. But we can't get over her pregnancy glow.

Soon after, popular TV and film actress Sanjeeda Sheikh, who will also be seen in Heeramandi, came to the event looking like a vision in a white western outfit. Donning huge blingy hoops and adding a pop of color to her lips, she was spotted entering the star-studded party.

