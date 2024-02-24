Heeramandi actresses Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha and others cannot stop praising Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his birthday; See post

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is undeniably one of the most talented and beloved directors in Bollywood. Renowned for his extravagant sets and attention to historical accuracy, Bhansali's name carries immense weight.

Just recently, as the director of Gangubai Kathiawadi celebrated his birthday, his colleagues from Heeramandi, including Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, and Manisha Koirala, expressed their heartfelt wishes on social media.

Celebs wish Sanjay Leela Bhansali

February 24th marks the birthday of talented filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. On this occasion, Heeramandi star Richa Chadha took to her Instagram handle to share several pictures with the director. Extending birthday wishes, she wrote: "You’re an enigma to the world, but to me you’re an old soul… preserving what’s left, documenting it for posterity, making raw emotion tug at heart strings even in this fast paced world… no one understands or respects Indian music, dance and tapestry the way you do and for that sir, I tip my hat to you! Who knows when we shall unite again, but I preserve every lesson like a gift from God! You’re my friend, my spiritual buddy, my well-wisher but most of all my Guru! I am grateful for your existence!"

Sonakshi Sinha also shared a picture of herself with SLB from Heeramandi's set. She penned, "Chamakte aap ho, chamkaate humein ho… happy birthday to the Asli Heera of #HeeraMandi, Sanjay sir Love and Respect always, From your AsliSona."

Manisha Koirala, who is also starring in Heeramandi, also wished happy birthday to the director, calling him 'amongst the greats in Indian cinema.' "Happy birthday dear #sanjaybhansali who is clearly amongst the greats in Indian cinema!! I had seen the spark in the beginning but noooo one could tell at what heights you would reach! Still the journey continues…So very proud of you my dear friend", she wrote.

Aditi Rao Hydari also wished SLB and wrote: "Happy birthday my dearestest sanjay sir Thank you for the unending inspiration, Thank you for your genius mind, your heart full of love ,, for never ever allowing us to give up! Thank you for your fierce passion, for being the most amazing teacher, the endless beauty, the detail, the laughter, the music, the dancing , the yummiest ghar Ka nashta which is like an Akshay patram. And most most importantly thank you for your love , and the belief Thank you for being you sanjay sir. May you always be surrounded by all that you love and all the people who love you Love you sir"

Sanjeeda Sheikh called Bhansali a 'super human' and a 'gift' for every actor. She wrote: You super human You are a gift for every actor and i got it You have made a lasting impact in my life Will never forget your kindness and patience Thankyou for always believing in me and pushing me to reach my full potential Thankyou for connecting me with myself on a deeper level Your dedication and love for your work is impeccable Stay you Nobody like you Happy birthday sir @bhansaliproductions #heeramandi"

Sharmin Segal, who is also in Heeramandi, extended wishes to her uncle and wrote: "Happy Birthday to my Biggest Inspiration, most solid support system, best teacher and toughest critic. I am who I am because of you."

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi is a period drama series starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal. It will be released on Netflix this year.

