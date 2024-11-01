Rani Mukerji bows down to Maa Kaali as she seeks blessings of Goddess on Diwali; distributes sweets to kids: WATCH

Diwali celebration is going on in full swing in B-Town. Many celebrities have been spotted celebrating the joyous occasion with their family and friends. Janhvi Kapoor celebrated Diwali with her family along with beau Shikhar Pahariya. Varun Dhawan visited his dad David Dhawan's office with his wife Natasha Dalal. On the occasion, Rani Mukerji bowed down to Maa Kaali as she sought the blessings of the Goddess on Diwali. The actress also distributed sweets to kids at the event.

In a video on Instagram, Rani Mukerji can be seen walking on the stage against the backdrop of Maa Kaali's giant idol. Rani opted for a purple sharara for the occasion. She kept her hair in a bun with flowers on the side. Needless to say, the actress looks gorgeous in her look.

The clip shows Rani seeking the blessings of Maa Kaali on the stage. The Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway actress also bows down (matha tekna) to the diety.

Watch the video here:

In another video on Instagram, Rani Mukerji can be seen distributing sweets to the crowd. A moment of Rani feeding a piece of sweet to a kid has caught our attention on the platform and it is too cute to be missed. The actress moves her hand forward to feed the food item bringing a smile to the kid's face. Rani showers love on the munchkin after their adorable moment.

Here's the video in discussion:

Rani Mukerji has been married to filmmaker Aditya Chopra since April 21, 2014. The couple have a daughter named Adira. Actress Kajol is her cousin.

Rani was last seen in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway in 2023. The actress is best known for movies like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Hichki, Mardaani, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Bunty Aur Babli, Black, Hum Tum, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Laga Chunari Mein Daag, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, and many more.

Rani made her Hindi film debut with Ashok Gaikwad's directorial venture, Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat in 1996. The actress then worked in Aamir Khan's Ghulam, followed by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998.

