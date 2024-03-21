Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Rani Mukerji gives impactful speech post winning Star of the Year for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

The esteemed Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards dazzled Mumbai on March 18th, celebrating individuals from the entertainment industry for their exceptional talent and style. Among the distinguished honorees was Rani Mukerji, acclaimed for her outstanding performance in the 2023 film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, who received the prestigious Star of the Year award. Following her win, the actress delivered a poignant speech, reflecting on the film's profound impact and its personal significance to her.

Rani Mukerji delivers powerful speech post winning Star of the Year award at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards

Rani Mukerji graced the recent Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 at the Taj Lands End hotel in Mumbai, exuding elegance in a sleek black pant suit. She was honored with the Star of the Year award for her captivating portrayal in the film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, where she depicted the resilient journey of an Indian mother fighting against the Norwegian authorities for custody of her children. The award was presented by none other than Nandini Shenoy, CEO of Pinkvilla.

Upon receiving the trophy, Rani commenced her speech by addressing the audience, “Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. This is a moment of great pride and honor for me. Thank you Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons for bestowing me with the Star of the Year award, means a lot. For my performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, this movie holds a very special place in my filmography and I’m very very proud of it.”

Reflecting on the overwhelming love the film has garnered, Rani remarked, “Interestingly, it's also been a year since Mrs Chatterjee released last year in the theaters and since then, the outpouring of love and appreciation from the audience, industry peers, critics, and all my fans has only increased by leaps and bounds.”

Delving into the impact of the film, Rani emphasized, “Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a story that showcases the power of a mother's love, her strength and the determination to bring back her kids. And the film sheds light on the challenges faced by young immigrant families in a foreign land. While this issue has been present for years, it has gained significant attention post the release of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.”

Watch the heartwarming moment here:

Expressing heartfelt appreciation for her team, Rani stated, “I'm truly grateful to everyone involved in the making of this film, my director Ashima, my producers Nikkhil, Monisha, Madhu from Emmay Films and of course everybody at Zee Studios. My wonderful co-stars and all the technicians who worked tirelessly on this film.”

She continued, “I would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to everybody in Estonia, Tallinn, my crew there who made this film possible during Covid. This award is for all of you. When I take this award, I take it on behalf of my team because they are the ones who make us the stars who we are.”

Concluding her speech, Rani expressed gratitude to her fans, saying, “And last but not the least my fans, my audience for always always supporting me and accepting me in all the roles that I do. Thank you always for the love, thank you very much.”

