EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji and YRF are ready to roll with the next chapter of Mardaani in 2025

In 2014, Rani Mukerji and YRF teamed up on a female cop film, Mardaani, wherein the actress played the part of Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film proved to be a sleeper hit, and 5 years later, the duo of Rani and YRF got together for Mardaani 2. The two films have set the franchise as the rare female-led franchises of Indian Cinema and 5 years after the second part, Rani is all set to be back as Shivani Shivaji Roy in the next chapter of Mardaani.

According to sources close to the development, Rani Mukerji is all set to start shooting for next Mardaani film from the first quarter of 2025. “Mardaani is a franchise dear to Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra. They have been working on a script with an in-house team of writers for a while now, and have finally green-lit an idea that does justice to the legacy of part one and two. The team of writers is presently giving finishing touches to the screenplay, following which the film moves into the pre-production stage,” revealed a source close to the development.

According to the source, much like the earlier two films, the negative turn will be one of the key highlights of the film, making the case and protagonist all the more powerful. “Be it Tahir Raj Bhasin in Mardaani or Vishal Jethwa in Mardaani 2, the franchise is known for menacing villains. The journey shall continue in the new chapter, as the makers will be pitting a strong personality against Rani Mukerji,” the source added.

Rani is all charged up to don the action avatar again. “She loves playing Shivani Shivaji Roy, as it’s an empowering and strong character. It’s rare for a female lead to spearhead a franchise in India, and Rani is doing that with Mardaani,” the source concluded. The film will see a theatrical release, as Rani will continue with her commitment of staying exclusive to the big screen. Interestingly, YRF also hinted at the next chapter of Mardaani in the glimpse that celebrates 10 years of the first part.

Before moving on to Mardaani, Rani is expected to complete shooting for director Shonali Bose’s family dramedy for Junglee Pictures. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

