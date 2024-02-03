Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor's sons Taimur-Jeh, Gauri Khan with AbRam and more grace Karan Johar' kids' Yash-Roohi's birthday bash

Karan Johar's beautiful twins, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar, marked their entrance into the world on February 7, 2017. In anticipation of their upcoming 7th birthday, Karan hosted an early birthday celebration that witnessed the attendance of numerous celebrities and their children. Let's take a closer look at the star-studded guest list that graced this joyous celebration.

Celebs attend the birthday party of Yash and Roohi Johar

Rani Mukerji stole the spotlight at the party, showcasing her fashionista flair. She elegantly wore a blue denim long shirt featuring bold floral designs, paired effortlessly with loose trousers, white footwear, and a coordinating handbag. The actress graciously posed for the paparazzi, radiating her million-dollar smile. Gauri Khan, wife of Shah Rukh Khan, and their son AbRam were also in attendance, along with Maheep Kapoor. Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's sons, Taimur and Jehangir, were spotted leaving the party, escorted by their trusted nannies. Taimur looked as adorable as ever, while Jeh, the cutie patootie in the arms of his nanny, held a balloon. However, he, unfortunately, lost his colorful companion just before hopping into the car. Don't miss this moment:

Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap, both oozing style, graced the birthday celebration to shower their blessings on the twins. Accompanied by their daughter Varushka, who shyly avoided the camera, the beautiful family happily posed for the photographers.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra also got clicked with her children Viaan and Samisha. Viaan greeted the paparazzi with a bright smile and a namaste, while Samisha looked like a doll in her pink attire. Shilpa, as graceful as ever, added to the elegance of the occasion. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh added their star power to the celebration. Check it out:

Stepping out from the venue, Karan Johar's precious twins, Yash and Roohi, were seen with their attentive nannies. The little ones looked absolutely endearing.

Pinkvilla extends warm birthday wishes in advance to Yash and Roohi!

