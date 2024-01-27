WATCH: Kareena Kapoor's son Jehangir, Karan Johar's kids Yash-Roohi attend Ektaa Kapoor's son's birthday party

Ektaa Kapoor, the powerhouse film and TV producer, pulled off a spectacular celebration for her son Ravie's fifth birthday on January 26, 2023. The festivities were nothing short of extraordinary, boasting a guest list that included the little ones of Bollywood celebrities.

Ekta Kapoor threw an extravagant birthday celebration for her son

On the splendid occasion of January 26, 2024, Ekta Kapoor hosted a magnificent bash to celebrate her son Ravie Kapoor's fifth birthday. The star-studded affair featured an array of B-town celebrity kids, making it a delightful and memorable event. Ekta radiated elegance in a stunning black floral co-ord set, and the birthday boy looked charming ina. white ensemble.

Among the adorable guests were Jehangir, Kareena Kapoor Khan's son, exiting the venue with his nannies. Karan Johar's little wonders, Yash and Roohi, looked like cute munchkins in attendance. The festivities also included the delightful presence of Tahira Kashyap's daughter Varushka and Samisha.

Let's dive into the snapshots capturing all the cute moments from this celebration:

Ravie's grandpa and uncle, Jeetendra and Tusshar Kapoor, graced the celebration with their handsome presence. The duo looked dashing and radiated charm as they posed for the paparazzi during their exit from the event. Their big, beautiful smiles added an extra touch of joy to the occasion.