Ranneeti-Balakot & Beyond teaser: Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana give a glimpse into India’s historic defense operation

In a monumental tribute to India's defense forces and the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice, JioCinema unveiled a sneak peek of its upcoming web series, Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, on the 5th anniversary of the Balakot airstrikes. Directed by Santosh Singh, the series promises a riveting narrative, offering an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the Balakot operation and the subsequent mission to retrieve Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman.

Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond teaser

The preview reveals a captivating story that intricately explores the lesser-known aspects, strategies, and challenges that defined the course of events during the Balakot operation. With an impressive ensemble cast, including seasoned actors such as Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Prasanna, the series aims to provide an immersive experience, shedding light on the resilience and courage displayed by the nation and its armed forces.

Take a look:

Marking the anniversary of the Pulwama attack, actor Jimmy Shergill expressed his sentiments, saying, "5 years ago on 14th February, our brave hearts at Pulwama gave the supreme sacrifice on the line of duty. While we will never forget the sacrifice of our martyrs, we couldn’t stop beaming with pride when for the first we watched our country fight back! The Balakot airstrike, was a stern message that stemmed from the resilience and courage of our nation and armed forces. India took a firm stand and this date will remain etched in the nation’s heart forever- India will never forget. Being a part of this series has only heightened my respect for the jawans as I relived a defining moment in our country’s history.”

Lara Dutta, coming from an armed forces background, shared her perspective, stating "Coming from an armed forces background, I understand the bravery, sacrifice, and love for country firsthand. The martyrs of Pulwama made the ultimate sacrifice 5 years ago, however the Balakot air strike, filled us with national pride. On the anniversary of this historic defense operation, this sneak peek aims to honour every soldier, with or without of uniform, who reshaped our nation's defence narrative."

About Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond

Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond promises to be the first-ever gripping war room drama, unraveling hidden aspects of the 2019 Balakot warfare. As the nation commemorates the sacrifices and victories, this series on JioCinema seeks to provide an immersive and respectful portrayal of a pivotal chapter in India's defense history. Stay tuned for the release, as the series unfolds the untold stories behind the Balakot mission, exclusively on JioCinema.

