Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond Trailer: Jimmy Sheirgill-Lara Dutta's show promises to be more than regular war dramas

Jimmy Sheirgill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Prasanna have collaborated for an intense war room drama based on India's largest defense operation. The trailer of the upcoming Jio Cinema show Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond is now out, and it has definitely managed to create excitement.

Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond's Trailer out now

The trailer of Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond takes you behind the scenes of India’s largest defense operation and promises an intense drama. From the trailer, it is clear that the lead stars will be delivering strong performances.

Ranneeti pledges to be the first web series in India to decode modern warfare that isn’t simply fought on physical borders but transcends to the domain of social media, digital tactics, and covert political moves that have the power to reshape geopolitics.

Boasting some well-shot aerial sequences, stellar performances, and a powerful narrative that deftly captures every aspect, both on and off the battlefield, of India’s biggest and most sought-after defense operation, the web series promises a good watching experience for the audience.

Jimmy Sheirgill, Lara Dutta, and Ashutosh Rana on Ranneeti's Trailer Launch

Sharing his excitement on the trailer's launch, Jimmy Shergill said, "This is unlike any role that I have done in the past. It has been challenging, to say the least, but also immensely satisfying to be part of India's first war-room-focused web series inspired from real-life events that shook the nation. We always read or hear about what happens on-ground during a war-like situation, but being a part of Ranneeti allowed me to witness first-hand the strategy, the risk-taking, as well as the emotional trajectory of those who call the shots from inside the war-room."

He added, "I remember an especially difficult schedule when the entire unit worked for 48 hours with no breaks but not a single cast member complained. We were on no-sleep but the adrenaline rush kept us going and how. It felt like we were right there in the middle of all the action.”

Ashutosh Rana further added to the sentiment and stated, “After every challenging show or film, I always feel like I’ve grown as an actor. Doing Ranneeti has been a crash course in India’s politics and defense philosophy! Chanakyaniti isn’t simply a word but the mantra inside those walls of a war room, when everything is on stake! For a die-hard patriot like me, playing the enemy was not easy. However, its roles like these that challenge us as actors.”

Lara Dutta who plays a powerbroker, spoke about the shooting experience at the event. She said, “The urgency, the split-second decision-making, and the pressure in a war room is unlike any other. As actors, being able to translate those emotions in an honest and authentic manner is a tough task. However, when you work with a brilliant team like that of Ranneeti, you grow tremendously as an actor with every single scene and dialogue delivery."

The actress went on to add, "Being from an Air Force background, working on the show felt close to home. We cannot wait for the audience to experience national pride the way we did, every single day on the set!”

More about Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond

Directed by Santosh Singh, the series is produced by Sunjoy Wadhwa and Comall Sunjay W from Sphereorigins Multivision Private Limited. The high-octane fictional drama, inspired by real-life events that shook the nation, is shot at a grand scale and promises to set new benchmarks in cinematic excellence for the entertainment landscape.

The show releases on JioCinema on 25th April 2024 and stars talented names like Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi and Prasanna in the lead.

