Jimmy Shergill recalls working for 48 hours without breaks in Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond: ‘We were on no-sleep’

Jimmy Shergill became a household name when he played the role of Karan Choudhry in the musical romantic drama film Mohabbatein. Since then, he has worked in many Hindi and Punjabi films. After impressing the audience with his performance in the web series titled Choona, he is coming up with yet another entertaining and gripping show called Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond. In an interview, the actor shared how challenging it was to shoot for the show. Read on!

Jimmy Shergill opens up about shooting for Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond

On April 17, the trailer of Jimmy Shergill and Lara Dutta’s upcoming show Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond was dropped. While talking about the war-room drama with News18, the actress divulged that his character is unlike any role that he has done in the past.

He further added, "It has been challenging, to say the least, but also immensely satisfying to be part of India's first war-room-focused web series inspired by real-life events that shook the nation. We always read or hear about what happens on-ground during a war-like situation but being a part of Ranneeti allowed me to witness first-hand the strategy, the risk-taking, as well as the emotional trajectory of those who call the shots from inside the war-room."

He further recalled the difficult schedule when the entire unit worked for 48 hours with no breaks but not a single cast member complained. “We were on no sleep but the adrenaline rush kept us going and how. It felt like we were right there in the middle of all the action,” he stated.

Besides Jimmy, the ensemble cast also includes Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Prasanna. Sharing her experience, Lara Dutta said, “The urgency, the split-second decision-making, and the pressure in a war room is unlike any other. As actors, being able to translate those emotions in an honest and authentic manner is a tough task. However, when you work with a brilliant team like that of Ranneeti, you grow tremendously as an actor with every single scene and dialogue delivery.” Dutta will be next seen in Welcome To The Jungle and Ramayana.

