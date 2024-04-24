Lara Dutta on PM Narendra Modi's comments about opposition party: 'You have to stand by what your beliefs are'

Lara Dutta is currently busy promoting her upcoming web series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond which is a war room drama. Recently the actress shared her thoughts on PM Narendra Modi's much-discussed claim that the opposition party Congress had promised to distribute the nation’s wealth among the Muslim population.

Speaking about the topic, she praised the Prime Minister for staying true to his conviction.

Lara Dutta praises PM Narendra Modi for saying what he believes in

During a recent interview with Zoom, Lara Dutta discussed PM Narendra Modi's recent speech during a rally in Rajasthan. A part of the speech where he claimed that the opposition party had promised to distribute the nation’s wealth among the Muslim population has become a topic of debate on social media.

Speaking about it, Lara said that it's not easy to keep everyone happy all the time. "We are all humans, at the end of the day. It is very difficult to keep all the people happy all the time. If we (actors) are not exempt from trolling, neither is the PM of this country. We all take that in our stride. You can't keep treading on eggshells just because you don't want to upset one side or the other side."

"Somewhere down the line, you have to be true to what your truth is, what you believe in. And if he has the gumption to be able to do that, kudos. At the end of the day, you have to stand by what your beliefs are." she further added.

"Somewhere down the line, you have to be true to what your truth is, what you believe in. And if he has the gumption to be able to do that, kudos. At the end of the day, you have to stand by what your beliefs are.” she further added.

As per Indian Express, during his rally, Modi said in Hindi, “Earlier, when they (the Congress) were in power, they had said Muslims have the first right to the wealth of the nation. This means they will distribute this wealth to those who have more children, to infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money be given to infiltrators? Do you agree to this?”

The PM was referring to the comments made by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2006. “We will have to devise innovative plans to ensure that minorities, particularly the Muslim minority, are empowered to share equitably in the fruits of development. They must have the first claim on resources,” the former PM had said. The next day, the PMO also clarified that Singh’s reference to ‘first claim on resources’ “refers to all the ‘priority’ areas… including programmes for the upliftment of SCs, STs, OBCs, women and children and minorities…”

More about Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond

Directed by Santosh Singh, the series is produced by Sunjoy Wadhwa and Comall Sunjay W from Sphereorigins Multivision Private Limited. The high-octane fictional drama, inspired by real-life events that shook the nation, is shot at a grand scale and promises to set new benchmarks in cinematic excellence for the entertainment landscape.

The show releases on JioCinema on 25th April 2024 and stars talented names like Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi and Prasanna in the lead.

Lara Dutta's work front

Apart from Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, Lara Dutta is also working on the upcoming big comedy film Welcome To The Jungle which is the 3rd installment of the much-loved comedy franchise Welcome. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani among others.

The actress is also working on Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious Ramayana trilogy with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Yash in the lead.

