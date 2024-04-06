THROWBACK: When Animal star Ranbir Kapoor opened up on his Hollywood aspirations: 'Mujhe interest nahi hai'

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most talented actors in the country. He has proven his mettle in various genres of films including romance, drama, comedy, and thriller. His last theatrical release, Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, turned out to be a blockbuster and cemented his status in the industry as one of the most bankable stars.

While Ranbir is doing wonders in Bollywood with his acting chops, fans sometimes wonder if he has any plans to make a mark in Hollywood too. However, in a throwback video, Ranbir clearly dismisses any such plans for the time being.

Ranbir Kapoor shared thoughts on his Hollywood aspirations

Ranbir Kapoor appeared as a celebrity guest at an event for Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares, an acting institute for aspiring actors. During the media interaction, the actor was asked if he has Hollywood aspirations. To this, the actor responded, "Mujhe Hollywood mein abhi interest nahi hai kyuki ek to main yaha apna naam banane ki koshish kar raha hoon. I want to contribute to Indian cinema. I think if you really want to make a name worldwide, you should do it with your own culture and characters."

He added, "When a film like Crouching Tiger goes global, it's because it's close to their culture. Ang Lee hasn't gone and made a film with Hollywood stars to break out in Hollywood. I think I am very happy with the way Indian cinema is shaping. I am very pleased with the new talent that's coming in and the opportunities we all as actors are getting."

The Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani actor continued, "I think the windows are open to everybody so if there's a good opportunity, I would love to do it. But right now, I'm not interested. I'm very happy with the Indian films."

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir is all set for one of the biggest films of his career. He is reportedly going to portray the role of Lord Rama on the silver screen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Lara Dutta, among others. The actor is also collaborating with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the film Love & War, in which he will be sharing the screen with his wife Alia Bhatt, and Sanju co-star Vicky Kaushal.

