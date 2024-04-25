Jimmy Shergill on Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter’s underperformance at box office: ‘You have to be connected…’

Actor Jimmy Shergill has been preparing for the release of the web series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, which hit the OTT space today. It revolves around the airstrikes after the Pulwama attacks.

The film Fighter, which was released earlier this year, was also based on the Balakot airstrikes. Jimmy has now opined why the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer underperformed at the box office.

Jimmy Shergill comments on box office performance of Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter

In a recent interview with DNA, Jimmy Shergill opened up about the underperformance of the film Fighter. Emphasizing the importance of the connection between the story and the audience, he stated, "If you want to feel connected to the story, you should have characters that will make you feel connected. You have to be connected to the characters then automatically you will feel connected with the story."

Jimmy also stressed the importance of correct facts and attention to detail.

Jimmy also stressed the importance of correct facts and attention to detail.

Santosh Singh, director of the series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, also reflected on Figher's box-office performance. He said that the primary focus should have been more on the story. Santosh expressed that if one gets that right, then everything else falls into place.

The director explained that if the story doesn’t have substance, then it won’t work, no matter how much money is spent on it, because the connection with the audience is missing. He concluded, “A lot of people couldn't connect (with the story of Fighter), and connection bahut zaroori hai (connection is very important).”

More about Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter

In the film, Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty. The stellar cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Rishabh Sawhney portrays the role of the antagonist.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film premiered in cinemas on January 25, 2024. The aerial action drama revolves around the lives of Indian Air Force officers and is packed with high-octane sequences.

About the series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond

The show features Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles. Directed by Santosh Singh, the series can now be streamed on JioCinema.

