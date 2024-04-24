Crowned Miss Universe in 2000, Lara Dutta is one of the most popular Indian actresses. Her journey in cinema commenced in 2003 with her debut in the film Andaaz. Many of Lara Dutta’s movies have been successful at the box office, while also bringing in acclaim for her performances.

This talented beauty has made India proud on the global stage and served the audiences with entertaining films throughout her career. Presented below is a list of some of the best Lara Dutta movies that are a must-watch.

7 Best Lara Dutta movies to entertain you:



1. Don 2 (2011)

Running Time: 2 hours 27 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani, Kunal Kapoor, Om Puri

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Writer: Farhan Akhtar, Ameet Mehta, Amrish Shah

Year of release: 2011

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Don 2, the sequel to the 2006 action thriller Don, is one of the best Lara Dutta movies. Shah Rukh reprises his role as the titular character, who wants to rule the European underworld. He plans a heist to steal currency plates from a bank in Berlin along with his team. Lara plays the role of his ally who joins him on his adventures.

2. Housefull (2010)

Running Time: 2 hours 24 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Arjun Rampal, Deepika Padukone, Jiah Khan, Boman Irani

Director: Sajid Khan

Writer: Sajid Khan, Vibha Singh, Milap Zaveri, Anvita Dutt, Sajid Nadiadwala

Year of release: 2010

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema/ZEE5

Next on the Lara Dutta movie list is Housefull. It revolves around Aarush, an unlucky man in love. He has a best friend Bob, who works at a casino with his wife Hetal (Lara). Apart from helping Aarush deal with his bad luck, Bob and Hetal have their own problems. Hetal’s lie to her father about Bob’s wealth and having a child causes a lot of chaos.

3. Partner (2007)

Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Lara Dutta, Govinda, Katrina Kaif, Rajpal Yadav

Director: David Dhawan

Writer: David Dhawan, Yunus Sajawal, Sanjay Chhel

Year of release: 2007

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema/ZEE5

Partner is one of the famous Salman Khan and Lara Dutta movies. The film revolves around Prem, who falls for a single mother, Naina. Prem is a Love Guru by profession and helps his client Bhaskar to impress his boss Priya. As the two love stories unfold, there is a lot of trouble, misunderstandings, and hilarious situations.

4. Bhagam Bhag (2006)

Running Time: 2 hours 32 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Arbaaz Khan, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav

Director: Priyadarshan

Writer: Neeraj Vora

Year of release: 2006

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Bhagam Bhag, the Lara Dutta-Akshay Kumar movie, is about members of a theatrical troupe who are set to do shows in the UK. As they try to recruit a heroine for their play in the foreign country, they meet Munni, who attempts suicide. In an unexpected turn of events, the drama group find themselves in a murder investigation.

5. No Entry (2005)

Running Time: 2 hours 41 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu, Celina Jaitly, Esha Deol

Director: Anees Bazmee

Writer: Anees Bazmee

Year of release: 2005

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

No Entry is among the most renowned Lara Dutta comedy movies. It follows the lives of Kishan and Sunny, who find themselves in a chaotic situation due to their womanizing friend, Prem. Lara plays the role of Kishan’s wife, who is always suspicious about him.

6. Kaal (2005)

Running Time: 2 hours 5 mins

IMDb Rating: 4.7/10

Movie Genre: Horror/Mystery

Movie Star Cast: Vivek Oberoi, Lara Dutta, John Abraham, Esha Deol, Ajay Devgn

Director: Soham Shah

Writer: Soham Shah

Year of release: 2005

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

In Kaal, some mysterious deaths are taking place in a national park. A wildlife expert, Krish and his wife, Riya, venture there to investigate and meet a group of tourists. It soon becomes a battle of survival as they face the horrors in the forest.

7. Masti (2004)

Running Time: 2 hours 30 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Crime

Movie Star Cast: Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Amrita Rao, Tara Sharma, Genelia D’Souza

Director: Indra Kumar

Writer: Tushar Hiranandani, Milap Zaveri

Year of release: 2004

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video/JioCinema

Another entertaining Lara Dutta movie is Masti. Three friends, Meet, Prem, and Amar, who are unhappy in their married lives, are attracted to a girl named Monica. However, they soon land in trouble when they become the major suspects in her murder case.

Looking ahead, Lara Dutta has some exciting upcoming projects. Apart from the series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, she is set to star in highly anticipated movies, Welcome To The Jungle and Ramayana.

