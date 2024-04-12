Ranbir Kapoor refuses to have any CGI or VFX for his character of Lord Rama in Ramayana? Here's what we know

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one upcoming Bollywood film for which the excitement is peaking even before its official announcement. Ranbir Kapoor who plays the character of Lord Rama in the film has gone all in and is leaving no stone unturned to make sure he lives up to the gigantic expectations. The latest update is that no CGI or VFX will be used for his look in the film.

Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama look for Ramayana to have no CGI or VFX

Ranbir Kapoor is trying his best to make his portrayal of Lord Rama look as real as possible and he's putting genuine efforts into it. Recently, a video of the star went viral in which he was seen working out to prepare for the role.

Now as per the India Today report, a source has informed that Ranbir has told director Nitesh Tiwari that he doesn't want any CGI or VFX work on his face and body.

In times when there's always a heavy use of VFX to make an actor look young, Ranbir has opted to keep it real. Interestingly, the talented actor had gained weight for his 2023 film Animal, and now he is working on losing it for Ramayana. “Ranbir doesn’t want to look muscular. Whatever frame he had gained for Animal, he has had to lose it for Ramayana. The more challenging areas for him to lose weight has been his face and torso which he had gained during Animal.” the source has been quoted as saying by the publication.

More about Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is one of the biggest projects of Bollywood which will be made into a trilogy. Ranbir plays Lord Rama in the film while Sai Pallavi will be seen as Goddess Sita. Sunny Deol will be seen as Lord Hanuman and KGF star Yash will feature as the evil force Raavan.

The film also stars Lara Dutta and Arun Govil among others and the first schedule of the movie is currently going on.

Ramayana is being jointly produced by Namit Malhotra’s production company Prime Focus Studios, Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, and Nitesh Tiwari. An official announcement of the film is expected to be made on April 17, 2024, i.e. Rama Navmi. The film is slated to release on Diwali 2025.

