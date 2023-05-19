EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Shergill on why he radically changed his movie choices, 'Chocolate boy image got stuck to me'

Jimmy Shergill is one of the most underrated and versatile actors of the Indian Film Industry. He has starred in landmark films like Mohabbatein, Munnabhai MBBS, A Wednesday, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and more. His latest film Aazam, a thriller-drama directed by Shravan Tiwari, has released in theatres today, that is on the 19th of May, 2023. Jimmy Shergill and Shravan Tiwari graced Pinkvilla with an interview of theirs, where they talked about their film in length,

Jimmy Shergill Shares Why He Decided To Let Go Of His Chocolate Boy Image

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Jimmy Shergill was asked if he had any regrets in his over 2 and a half decade long filmy journey. The actor answered saying, "I can't say regret but you know post Mohabbatein, I was continuously working for 2 years. I was doing all kind of films but the basic story of all those films was romance and they were kind of the easy-breezy films. That image kind of started getting stuck to me - 'Chocolate Boy, Chocolate Boy, Chocolate' and I started to think that boss, how long will this 'Chocolate Boy' kind of a thing last? I thought that in the next 2, 4 years everything will end and the songs will be over. Then what will we do. That's when I started picking films like.Haasil, Munnabhai MBBS, A Wednesday and everything. So a lot of people who were close to me were like, 'You were doing your solo lead films, you are doing your two hero projects and ensembles. Why have you started picking those supporting kind of characters.' And my logic was that because they are meatier. They have more for you to do as an actor. But then I would sleep every night thinking what if I am wrong or what if I am destroying everything that is going on right now. But obviously, maybe at that time, I was apprehensive and when I look back today, I always say that I am glad that I took that step."

Jimmy Shergill - Aazam and Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha

Jimmy Shergill's film Aazam, directed by Shravan Tiwari, is playing at a theatre near you. After Aazam, the actor will be seen in Ajay Devgn's upcoming film directed by Neeraj Pandey, Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha. Jimmy is mixing it up well for himself by playing characters that have something to offer to the viewers.

You can watch Aazam in theatres, now.

