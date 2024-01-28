Raveena Tandon was supposed to star in Dil Dhadakne Do; wishes to work with Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan-Meghna Gulzar

Raveena Tandon's latest series Karmma Calling has recently premiered on OTT, marking an exciting chapter in her career. The actress is now gearing up for a multitude of thrilling projects in the pipeline. In a recent interview, Raveena shared that she was initially slated to collaborate with director Zoya Akhtar on the film Dil Dhadakne Do. Furthermore, she expressed her desire to work with esteemed female directors such as Farah Khan and Meghna Gulzar.

Raveena Tandon reveals she was supposed to star in Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do

In a recent interview with ETimes, Raveena Tandon shared her wishlist of directors she hopes to work with in the future. Expressing her anticipation for potential collaborations, she mentioned several directors she admires. Raveena revealed that she had come close to working with Zoya Akhtar on her film Dil Dhadakne Do, although the opportunity unfortunately didn't materialize. Despite this, she expressed her admiration for Zoya's talent and described her as one of the finest female powerhouses in the industry.

Additionally, Raveena mentioned her “dear friend” Farah Khan, expressing her desire to work with her despite never having had the chance to do so before. Furthermore, Raveena named Meghna Gulzar as another director on her wishlist.

The actress further added, "Among the newer directors, I would love to work with Sriram (Sriram Raghavan) sir, Sandeep (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) sir.”

Raveena also revealed her desire to reunite with director Anees Bazmee. She expressed a fondness for solid comedies, like their earlier work together. Raveena stated that while she is currently working on Welcome 3 with Ahmed Khan, she would also love to team up with Anees again for another comedy project, envisioning a comedic setup reminiscent of the style popularized by filmmakers like David Dhawan.

More about Raveena Tandon starrer series Karmma Calling

In the show, Raveena Tandon embodies the character of Indrani Kothari, a wealthy and influential woman poised to challenge the very notion of karma. Varun Sood portrays Ahaan Kothari, while Namrata Sheth takes on the role of Karma Talwar.

Karmma Calling is the Hindi adaptation of the American drama series Revenge. Directed by Ruchi Narain and produced by R.A.T Films, the series made its debut on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26th.

