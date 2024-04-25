‘Akshay Kumar chose wrong people and scripts’: Director Anees Bazmee on actor’s recent box office struggle

Director Anees Bazmee and actor Akshay Kumar share a friendly bond and have previously collaborated on two hit movies, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Welcome. The actor-director duo is a powerhouse of energy and never fails to impress the audience.

However, in recent times, Akshay Kumar's movies have not been able to hold onto the box office. In a recent interview, director Anees Bazmee opened up about the actor's slump.

Akshay Kumar chose the wrong people and scripts

Talking to Siddharth Kannan about Akshay Kumar’s box office fallout, Anees Bazmee said, “He is a star. Many of these stars have had good times and bad times. It happens. Sometimes their films don’t work, then two films will work and it goes on. He is such a beautiful person. He can dance, do action, he does fantastic comedy, he can cry, he is a complete actor. There can be times when he chose the wrong script, or the wrong people to work with who don’t do justice to his talent. I don’t know the exact reason.”

Anees Bazmee talks about his bond with Akshay Kumar

The filmmaker discussed how they collaborated on outstanding films that people enjoyed. He emphasized how keen he is for Akshay to perform well again. He stated that they have a special link, even though they do not see each other for extended periods. However, when they meet, it feels as if they only saw each other yesterday.

The filmmaker told a story about how he injured his leg lately and Akshay Kumar came to meet him. Even though Akshay didn't say much, the filmmaker could tell he cared based on how he looked at the injuries and spoke with him. He further stated that this is the type of friendship they have.

Akshay instructed him to continue his rehabilitation and not neglect the issue because he has had numerous injuries while filming action scenes, so he understands how it feels. Akshay sincerely hoped for his recovery and was concerned about him.

