Bigg Boss Season 16 may be a distant past now, but the friendship among its contestants remains as strong as ever. The 'mandali' (group) formed during the season, including Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer, continues to make headlines with their friendship goals.

Even after the show has seen yet another season, these friends don't miss out on any chance to reunite and cherish their bond of friendship. Just a few hours ago, Shiv Thakare delighted his fans with a fun-filled video with Sajid Khan, Farah Khan and Nimrit Kaur.

Fun banter between Shiv Thakare, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan and Nimrit Kaur

Shiv Thakare took to his Instagram handle to share a funny reel with his close friends Farah Khan Kunder, Sajid Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. He captioned the post, “Apni Gang. Love you ma’am!” The video captures their playful banter, showcasing the enduring bond they formed during their time in the Bigg Boss house.

In the video, Shiv playfully asks Farah Khan about her favorite contestant from their season, to which she cheekily responds, "Kya puchne ki baat hai yaar Uss season mein Sajid bhi tha na lekin tu mera favorite tha" ("What's there to ask? Sajid was also there in that season, but you were my favorite"). The unexpected reply leaves Sajid and Nimrit in disappointment. The use of a trending audio track adds an extra layer of entertainment to the post. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

As soon as Shiv posted the video, fans flooded the comment section and expressed love over their bond. One user wrote, “Bigg Boss ki History me aisi friendship kabhi nahi Hui Mandali forever.” Another user wrote, “Everyone's favorite SHIV THAKARE.”

More about Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare formed a close bond with Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Sumbul Touqeer, and others, who are known as 'mandali' members during his stint in Bigg Boss 16. He emerged as the first runner-up while MC Stan lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss in that season.

Recently, Shiv Thakare appeared as a contestant on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He managed to impress both judges and fans with his stunning performances. Despite his dedication, he got eliminated right before the finale. For those unaware, Shiv Thakare also participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, where he made it to the finale.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan looks resplendent in red Anarkali as she steps out in style