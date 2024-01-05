EXCLUSIVE: Has Varun Sood found love in Karmma Calling co-star Namrata Sheth? Here’s what we know

Jugjugg Jeeyo fame Varun Sood is stepping into his next major venture, the web series Karmma Calling, alongside Raveena Tandon in the lead. In this exclusive update from Pinkvilla, it's revealed that Varun, who plays a pivotal role in the series opposite Guilty Minds actress Namrata Sheth, has developed a genuine off-screen connection with Namrata. The duo, portraying love interests in the show, is reported to have found real-life love with each other.

Varun Sood dating Karmma Calling co-star Namrata Sheth?

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Varun Sood is reportedly dating Namrata Sheth, his co-star from the upcoming web series Karmma Calling. According to sources, their connection strengthened during the shoot, and they have become closer to each other. The chemistry between them was even playfully acknowledged by those around them.

A source shared, “Varun and Namrata really hit it off very well during the shoot of Karmma Calling. They have been close to each other ever since. They are love interests to each other in the series, but off camera people use to tease them since we all think there is a spark between them. They used to chill together between shots and eat meals together."

Varun and Namrata have been sharing pictures together on their social media platforms, including wrap-up videos from their series. Their presence in the comments section of each other’s posts has further fueled speculations about their relationship.

Varun had previously garnered attention for his long-term relationship with actress and Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal, and their subsequent breakup in 2022.

More about series Karmma Calling

The teaser of the web series Karmma Calling unveiled Raveena Tandon in a glamorous avatar, portraying the character of Indrani Kothari—a wealthy and powerful woman set to challenge the very concept of karma. Varun Sood is set to play Ahaan Kothari, the prodigal son with a heart of gold, while Namrata Sheth will take on the role of Karma Talwar.

This Hindi adaptation of the American drama series Revenge is directed by Ruchi Narain and produced by R.A.T Films. The much-anticipated series is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26.

We reached out to Varun and Namrata, but as of now, we haven't heard back from them.

