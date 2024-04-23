7 Priyanka Chopra dialogues that resonate with audiences

Priyanka Chopra, one of the leading actresses in the film industry, has showcased her talent both in India and on the international stage. Beyond the critical acclaim for her performances and the box office success of her movies, Priyanka Chopra’s dialogues have also proved to be impactful over the years.

Some of the iconic lines uttered by her characters have resonated deeply with viewers and remain memorable to this date. What has contributed to their influence is undoubtedly the actress’ dialogue delivery, voice modulation, acting skills, and evergreen charm. Presented here are some of the most popular Priyanka Chopra dialogues that deserve your attention.

7 Priyanka Chopra dialogues that left a lasting impression:



1. Aap humse humari zindagi maang lete hum aapko khushi khushi de dete... par aapne toh humse humara guroor cheen liya

Movie: Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Movie: Bajirao Mastani (2015)

This Priyanka Chopra dialogue in Bajirao Mastani translates to: "If you had asked for my life, I would have happily given it to you... but you have snatched away my pride from me." Priyanka stars alongside Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. The film is penned by Prakash R. Kapadia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Priyanka’s character Kashi, hurt by Bajirao, says this line to him, and she absolutely stole the hearts of the viewers with her powerful portrayal.

2. Shaadi koi race thodi hai ki finish line tak pahunchna zaroori hai

Movie: Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

Meaning, “Marriage is not a race that it is necessary to reach the finish line,” this relatable line was said by Priyanka’s character Ayesha Mehra in Dil Dhadakne Do. She says this to her mother, wanting to bring up the topic of divorcing her husband, Manav.

This family drama set on a cruise trip also features Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, and Rahul Bose. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar, and Javed Akhtar.

3. Kabhi kisi ko itna bhi mat darao ki darr hi khatam ho jaye

Movie: Mary Kom (2014)

This Priyanka Chopra dialogue, which means, “Never scare someone so much that the fear disappears,” is from the biographical film Mary Kom.

Priyanka utters this line as Mary Kom, the boxing legend, showcasing her determination to achieve her dreams. Directed by Omung Kumar and with the screenplay written by Saiwyn Quadras, the movie also stars Darshan Kumaar and Sunil Thapa in pivotal roles.

4. K*tta agar apni dum sidhi bhi kar le woh k*tta hi rahega

Movie: Don 2 (2011)

Translating to “Even if a dog proves its worth, it will still remain a dog,” this is a line from Don 2, which has one of the most renowned characters played by Priyanka, Roma aka Junglee Billi.

Don 2, revolving around criminal kingpin Don, is the sequel to the 2006 film Don. Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, the film is directed by Farhan Akhtar and written by him along with Ameet Mehta and Amrish Shah.

5. Sapne jab toot te hai... unki goonj ka asar bahut gehra hota hai

Movie: Fashion (2008)

“When dreams are broken... their echo has a deep impact,” this emotional Priyanka Chopra dialogue belongs to the movie Fashion, uttered by her character Meghna Mathur.

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and written by Madhur Bhandarkar, Ajay Monga, and Anuraadha Tewari, the film offers a glimpse into the fashion world, where success is not permanent.

6. Success ki seedi chadte huye jin logo se mulaqat hoti hai... wohi log phir se seedi utarte huye bhi milte hai

Movie: Fashion (2008)

One of the famous Priyanka Chopra dialogues is, “The people you meet while climbing the ladder of success are the same people you meet again while descending the ladder.” This impactful line is also from the movie Fashion.

This line plays as a voiceover by Priyanka’s character when she faces her past again.

7. Raj, tum meri insult kar rahe ho; maine tumhe ek mamuli executive se company ka director isliye banaya taki tum mere sath reh sako, mere paas reh sako... Isliye nahi ki tum deserve karte the

Movie: Aitraaz (2004)

This Aitraaz Priyanka Chopra dialogue translates to, “Raj, you are insulting me; I made you the director of the company from an ordinary executive so that you can stay with me, stay near me... not because you deserve it,” in English.

In the film Aitraaz, Priyanka impressed the audience with her negative role as Sonia Roy. She says this to Akshay Kumar’s Raj when she forces him to make relations with her despite him being married to another woman, Priya, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Directed by Abbas-Mustan, the film is written by Shiraz Ahmed and Shyam Goel.

Priyanka Chopra has many exciting projects lined up in Hollywood, including the action comedy Heads of State. Fans are eagerly awaiting announcements of her upcoming Bollywood movies, but it’s a guarantee that PC will serve more such entertaining dialogues.

