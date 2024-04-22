EXCLUSIVE: Zoya Akhtar meets Aamir Khan to initiate conversations on a new film

Over the years, Aamir Khan has spoken highly about Zoya Akhtar and has even expressed his will to collaborate with the filmmaker. In fact, Aamir has even given a voice-over to Zoya’s Dil Dhadakne Do. The duo have discussed several ideas over the years, but nothing really materialized. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Zoya Akhtar is yet again attempting to get Aamir Khan on board her next directorial.

Zoya Akhtar pitches an idea to Aamir Khan

According to sources close to the development, Zoya Akhtar recently met Aamir Khan and has initiated conversations on a new film. “Zoya is working on the idea of a slice-of-life film with a middle-aged protagonist. Much like all her films, this one too is a light-hearted subject with drama and emotions. While the story and concept draft is ready, the filmmaker is yet to spin that into the screenplay format,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further informs that Aamir has liked the idea and is also looking to work with Zoya, as its an age-appropriate character for him. “However, Aamir is a perfectionist and will never commit to a film based on just the idea. He has asked Zoya to develop the story and come back for a narration. Aamir has also asked Zoya to reach out to him or his team for inputs, whenever she stuck through the writing process,” the source added. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Aamir Khan is currently busy with Sitare Zameen Par shoot

If things materialize, the yet untitled film will be produced by Tiger Baby with Aamir Khan Productions, however, it's all in the very nascent stage at the moment. Aamir is meanwhile shooting for the RS Prassana-directed Sitare Zameen Par, which is gearing up for a Christmas 2024 release. The Zoya Akhtar project aside, Aamir is also in talks with Rajkumar Santoshi for an out-and-out comedy, as well as the Ujjwal Nikam Biopic. Some other projects are under consideration too and Aamir will hear the updated drafts of all the films once he wraps up shooting for Sitare Zameen Par. Zoya Akhtar is known for directing films like Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Anil Kapoor to lock horns with Ajay Devgn in De De Pyaar De 2