Meet actor who begged on Delhi streets but his life changed after a 5-second role in THIS Aamir Khan film

No character goes unnoticed if the actor plays it with utmost care and from their heart. Whether it's the main character or the role of a beggar, every role has a separate fan base as it depends on how well the actor performs and leaves a permanent mark. This article will present one such actor who begged on the streets of Delhi, but his life changed overnight after doing a 5-second role in a superhit film starring Aamir Khan.

We are going to talk about Manoj Roy, who played a beggar in the film PK, which starred Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Manoj Roy begged on Delhi streets but life changed after featuring in Aamir Khan's PK

Manoj Roy became famous after doing a 5-second role in Aamir Khan starrer PK. But very few people know that he used to beg on the streets of Delhi.

According to DNA India, he auditioned for the film in search of free food. But after becoming famous and with the money he earned from working in the film, Manoj owned himself a livelihood.

Manoj is from Bedeti in north-central Assam's Sonitpur district. He is the son of a daily wager who lost his mother soon after birth. He also quit school to beg after his daily wager father fell sick and could not run errands. Even though Manoj went to Delhi seeking a job, he could not get success in what he was good at and ended up begging in the streets.

When Manoj Roy opened up about getting audition chance for PK

During an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Manoj Roy recalled getting a chance to act in PK. He said, "I was a regular at Jantar Mantar. A few months ago, two gentlemen approached me and asked if I could act. I told them acting is what I do to ensure two square meals. They gave me a phone number and a Rs 20 note before leaving."

He shared how he was called for the auditions at Nehru Stadium, saying that he beat seven other beggars to bag a role in Aamir Khan's PK. Manoj said, "I went the very next day and found myself among members of a film unit. I was taken aside for an audition with seven other beggars, all visually impaired. I cared little about the film or the actors; it was the free food that mattered for a week till my selection."

After getting overnight success, Manoj once shared in the same interview, "I returned to my village with the money earned from the film. I have a job in a village shop, a Facebook account, and a girlfriend too. People now call me PK Honey Singh. This is all because of the film."

Manoj Roy's role in PK

In Aamir Khan's PK, Manoj played a five-second role. He played a blind beggar who had to stand and lean on a stick until Aamir's character came and took coins from his bowl.

Speaking about the plot of the movie, a naive and innocent alien arrives on Earth but misplaces his communication equipment. He meets Jaggu, a broken-hearted reporter, who tries to locate his device. He raises several thought-provoking questions over time, learning from his bizarre and new experiences and observations.

