Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's fiancé

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas attended the actress's brother Siddharth Chopra's Roka ceremony on March 30 in Mumbai. Her brother is all set to tie the knot with his ladylove Neelam Upadhyaya. Today, April 2, Siddharth and Neelam dropped stunning pictures from their Roka ceremony which received a lot of love and warm wishes from Priyanka. Ahead of the couple tying the knot, let's have a detailed read on Siddharth's fiance and Priyanka's to-be-sister-in-law, Neelam Upadhyaya.

Everything you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's fiance Neelam Upadhyaya

Neelam Upadhyaya was born on 5 October 1993. Siddharth Chopra's bride-to-be is an Indian actor and has appeared in several Tamil and Telugu films. According to various reports, Neelam has been a part of the cinema for about nine years.

Priyanka Chopra's would-be sister-in-law made her acting debut with the Telugu film Mr 7 in 2012. With films like Unnodu Oru Naal and Telugu movie Tamasha, she had her breakthrough roles.

Having 21.4k followers on her Instagram account, she is followed by Priyanka Chopra. The actress follows 643 people currently and has shared 578 posts till now.

When Neelam Upadhyaya and Siddharth Chopra sparked dating rumors

In 2019, Neelam and Siddharth's relationship rumors started when they attended a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration together. After that, the couple was accompanied by Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the grand Holi bash hosted by the Ambanis in 2020.

Neelam once shared a picture of Siddharth on her Instagram Story to wish on his birthday. She penned, "There are some feelings you will never find words for; you will learn to name them after the ones who gave them to you - Maza Dohta #happybirthdayboo #sunshineinhumanform"

Recently, they were spotted attending the special party hosted for Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas after their Lollapalooza India concert in Mumbai in January 2024.

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya share Roka ceremony pictures

On April 2, Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya dropped pictures from their Roka ceremony in a collaborative post on Instagram. Neelam looked stunning in a purple suit and Siddharth wore a floral light pink kurta with a matching sleeveless jacket. Their Roka special cake was designed with "S & N Just Rokafied" texts. Sharing the picture, they wrote, "sooo we did a thing"

Siddharth also shared a bunch of pictures from his Roka ceremony which featured Priyanka, Nick Jonas, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and their family members.

