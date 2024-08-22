Meet actor who wanted to be cricketer, worked with Salman Khan, Aamir, and emerged as one of the biggest villains of Indian cinema

India has seen some of the biggest villains over time and our today’s guess game brings one such dreadful on-screen faces. This actor has worked with some of the biggest faces of Bollywood including Salman Khan and Aamir Khan but many don’t know that acting was not his first priority. Can you guess who’s this actor that scared the hell out of people both onscreen and offscreen?

Today we are talking about Mukesh Rishi, Indian cinema’s one of the most horrifying villains of late 90s and early 20s who is truly a gentleman in real life. The actor has been instrumental in shaping a fresh narrative for negative characters and has been part of some of the most successful movies of all time.

Born on April 17, 1956, in Jammu, Mukesh’s father was a businessman and wanted him also to follow in his footsteps. Rishi, on the other hand, wasn’t really into joining his ancestral business but saw cricket as an interesting field ever since his school days. For the unversed, he was even a captain at Punjab University during his college.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who ran away from home, took up odd roles as he had just Rs 18 left and rose to massive fame after Mirzapur