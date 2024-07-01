Darr: Did you know ‘observant’ Shah Rukh Khan picked up K-K-K-Kiran dialogue from Yash Chopra? Juhi Chawla reveals

Yash Chopra’s 1993 film Darr was a milestone in actors Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla’s careers. Even though the superstar played the negative character of an obsessive lover, many feel that he overshadowed the positive characters in the movie. His iconic dialogue ‘I love you K-K-K-Kiran’ is still fresh in everyone’s minds, but were you aware that it was sourced from Yash Chopra because of SRK’s observation skills?

Juhi Chawla reveals the inspiration behind the iconic K-K-K-Kiran dialogue

Recently while speaking on the sidelines of an event organised by the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Juhi Chawla revealed that it was the movie’s director who inspired the formation of that dialogue. The actress recalled that Khan told her that he picked up K-K-K-Kiran from Yash Chopra’s struggle with speech.

She said, “Shah Rukh was observant. He said, ‘I am going to use it in the film’ and wahan se unhone woh shuru kiya and thank God for that!”

Not to forget mentioning that Juhi and Shah Rukh Khan have been each other’s 3 AM friends and have worked in several films together including Yes Boss, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, and Duplicate among others.

When Shah Rukh Khan spoke about how he perfected his iconic Darr character

While appearing on Netflix’s docuseries The Romantics, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that in order to perfect his nuances, he worked closely with Aditya Chopra on Darr. The superstar gave several inputs about his character including drawing references from one of his classmates who used to stammer.

He recalled researching a BBC documentary where it was mentioned that people’s minds are quite aware of one sound because it’s like a sharp current. SRK approached Yashji with this idea and it was Aditya Chopra who added that now that the character is just aware of sound, he should know the name of the woman he loves the most.

That’s how SRK’s character could only stammer Kiran. Khan shared, “It was just for that one word because he’s so aware of her.”

In the same conversation, Shah Rukh Khan confessed that he had several “pseudo-intellectual conversations about characterization” with Aditya Chopra and brainstormed some ‘fantastically stupid ideas’ with him. The Happy New Year actor recalled once approaching Aditya with the idea of making a phone call hanging upside down.

Adi Chopra in his response said ‘Yeah but… Dad won’t allow that.’ Shah Rukh Khan also recalled Jr Chopra telling him, ‘Listen I think dad is not going to take a close-up of this. But I think you did very well. So, you suggest it, if I do it, he’ll turn me down.’ SRK called himself and Aditya Chopra filters that helped each other with Yash Chopra.

In the same docuseries, Shah Rukh Khan had labeled Yash Chopra as the topmost director of the country during the making of Darr. He further confessed, “Although they were very loving, I felt a little ill at ease in this big set-up. So, the person who I became friendly with, who I could chat with, was Adi.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy prepping for his next titled King where he will star alongside his daughter Suhana Khan who will play his disciple. Pinkvilla has been at the forefront of delivering updates about the movie including its plot and cast. Stay tuned for more.

