Salman Khan’s mom never influenced them against dad Salim Khan after he married Helen, claims Arbaaz Khan: ‘She had her troubles but...’

The docu-series of Bollywood’s veteran writer duo Salim-Javed has started premiering on Prime Video. In the third episode of Angry Young Men, the Khan family opened up about how Salim Khan sat them down to inform them about Helen (his second wife) and how Salma Khan (his first wife) never influenced her kids to think anything wrong against the screenwriter.

Arbaaz Khan revealed how his mother Salma Khan never spoke ill of either Helen or Salim. He said, “My mother never influenced us to think or say anything against our father. She had her troubles, but she never influenced us to think, ‘Your dad is like this,’ or, ‘This is what he is doing.’ Never.”

Arbaaz shared that all the kids continue to call Helen ‘aunty’ because that’s what they have been calling her when she first entered their lives. “Though we treat her as a mother, we call her Helen Aunty. She is part of our lives,” Arbaaz said adding that more than the kids, it's Salma Khan who ensures that Helen is part of everything.

For the unversed, Salim Khan married Sushika Charak (now Salma Khan) in 1964 and have four kids together - three sons, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan, and one daughter, Alvira. Salim then married Helen Ann Richardson in 1981 and the duo adopted a baby girl named Arpita. In the same docu-series, Salim Khan also recalled the time when he first broke the news of Helen to his family.

Salim Khan revealed, “I sat all the kids down and discussed it with them. I told them, ‘You won’t understand it now, but you will get it when you’re older. I am in love with Helen Aunty, and I know you can’t love her as much as you love your mother, but I want the same respect for her.'”

Salim and Helen first met on the sets of Kabli Khan where the former was a villain and she played the heroine. However, the duo never had any conversation on the sets. It was when they again crossed paths on the sets of Amitabh Bachchan’s Don that they started to exchange words, there was no looking back for them.

