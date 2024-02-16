Ishq Vishk Rebound: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan drop release date with relatable video

14 years after the release of Ishq Vishk, producer Ramesh Taurani has unveiled the highly anticipated Ishq Vishk Rebound. Since the announcement, the film, featuring Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, and Jibraan Khan, has generated substantial excitement. Recently, the makers revealed the movie's release date. The news marks a significant moment for fans who have eagerly awaited the revival of this romantic classic, promising a fresh take on love and relationships with a new cast and storyline. The buzz surrounding the Ishq Vishk Rebound is building anticipation for its big-screen debut.

Ishq Vishk Rebound gets a release date

The creators of Ishq Vishk Rebound revealed the release date through a brief video on social media. Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan shared the announcement on Instagram with a caption stating, "Ishq Vishk mein confusion ho sakta hai, lekin yeh Announcement ekdam clear hai. #IshqVishkRebound #PyaarKaSecondRound in theaters on 28th June!" The actors conveyed their excitement for the film's return. The caption has stirred anticipation for the movie, scheduled for its theatrical release on June 28.

About Ishq Vishk Rebound

Recall the 2003 hit Ishq Vishk, a Bollywood debut for Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao, making them instant stars. The film, beloved for its cute love story, resonated with millions. After nearly two decades, a sequel, Ishq Vishk Rebound, is in the making, featuring Gen Z actors in lead roles. Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan, alongside Rohit Saraf and Jibraan Khan, marking their big Bollywood debut. Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and helmed by Ramesh Taurani, the sequel aims to continue the legacy of the cherished romantic comedy, captivating a new generation of audiences with its timeless appeal.

Rohit Saraf on the work front

Currently, Rohit Saraf recently starred in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. Notably, he gained recognition for his role in the series Mismatched, where he co-starred with Prajakta Koli. Additionally, Saraf showcased his talent in The Sky is Pink alongside Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. His diverse roles in these projects have solidified his presence in the industry, and his performances have been well-received, contributing to his growing fame in the world of Bollywood.

