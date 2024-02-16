Hrithik Roshan's GF Saba Azad calls Pashmina Roshan 'my lil cutlet'; promotes her debut film Ishq Vishk Rebound

Rajesh Roshan's daughter and Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound. The sequel to the 2003 film Ishq Vishk, which marked the acting debut of Shahid Kapoor in Bollywood, is one of the most interesting projects to release this year.

The release date announcement video of the film was unveiled today and is getting thumbs up from everyone. Now, Hrithik's girlfriend Saba Azad has also lent her support to Pashmina.

Saba Azad supports Pashmina Roshan as her debut film Ishq Vishk Rebound gets a release date

Saba Azad took to Instagram Stories and shared the release date announcement video of Ishq Vishk Rebound starring Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan. Writing encouraging words alongside, she wrote, "It's almost time for our Pashooo to shiiiiiine" followed by multiple red heart emojis and laughter emojis. "Can't wait my lill cutlet" she added. Have a look:

Ishq Vishk Rebound's release date and more details

Apart from Pashmina Roshan, Ishq Vishk Rebound also stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal. Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani, the film is slated for release on June 28, 2024.

Being a sequel to Ishq Vishk, it aims to continue the legacy of the cherished romantic comedy, captivating a new generation of audiences with its timeless appeal.

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan's relationship

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan are going strong as a couple and frequently share their romantic moments on social media with fans. Recently an injured HR took to Instagram and shared a pic with crutches writing a long note about self-acceptance. Responding to the post, she called him a "giant". Saba's comment read as saying "My love you a giant if I ever seen one.”

Hrithik Roshan praised Saba Azad’s performance in Songs of Paradise

Earlier this month, Hrithik also took to Instagram and praised Saba's performance in her film Songs of Paradise by calling it heartwrenching. "Every actor needs to see your performance in this one. Heart wrenching. One of the best I have ever seen EVER!" he wrote in the comments section.

