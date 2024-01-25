Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh's rendition of Dil Me Baji Guitar is too good to miss-VIDEO

Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh is one of the most adorable and funny couples in Bollywood. The duo often shares their goofy videos on social media which are well-received. Recently, the couple shared a video of them grooving to one of Riteish's most popular songs, Dil Mein Baji Guitar and it has won hearts on the internet.

Riteish-Genelia dance to Dil Mein Baji Guitar

Today, on January 25th, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh took to Instagram to share a collaborative post of them grooving to the Dil Mein Baju Guitar song. The video features the couple adorably doing steps of the popular song.

The caption of the post read: "Have to dance when it’s #dilmeinbajiguitar - this Marathi version from #srideviprasanna produced by @kumartaurani @girishkumartaurani & @tips is equally rocking. Best wishes to the entire cast @saietamhankar @sidchandekar"

Farah Khan took to the comment section to express her views on the funny video. She wrote, "U both clearly don’t need any company (laughing emoji)". One fan penned, "Best couple in world."

Check out their post!

Riteish Deshmukh drops PICS with Genelia to mark 21 years of Tujhe Meri Kasam

On January 3rd, Riteish shared some pictures to celebrate 21 years of Tujhe Meri Kasam. It was the film where he and Genelia met for the first time and fell in love. The first picture features Riteish and Genelia standing next to each other on a beach while she is dressed in a white lehenga trying to hold her dupatta. “21 years of Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003)…. @geneliad #bts,” the caption read.

Several celebrities took to the comment section to react. Bhumi Pednekar wrote: “Both of you, still look the same @geneliad @riteishd,” (a red heart emoji). Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

Riteish-Genelia love story

Riteish and Genelia met while shooting for Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003. The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating each other for nearly nine years. They have two sons, Riaan and Rahyl. Genelia and Riteish have also done films like Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Lai Bhaari, and Ved together.

