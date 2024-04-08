7 relatable movies like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan to binge watch

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, released in 2023, is one of the most popular movies of recent times. Following the journey of the three lead characters, portrayed by Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, the film showcases the impact of social media on their career and relationships. Here is a list of movies like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which are equally relatable with their coming-of-age stories and a strong focus on friendships.

7 movies like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan that are a must-watch:



1. Dear Zindagi (2016)

Running Time: 2 hours 29 mins

2 hours 29 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ira Dubey, Rohit Saraf, Kunal Kapoor, Ali Zafar

Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ira Dubey, Rohit Saraf, Kunal Kapoor, Ali Zafar Director: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Writer: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Dear Zindagi, one of the movies like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, revolves around Kaira, an aspiring cinematographer with childhood trauma. After suffering from insomnia because of being discontent with relationships and other aspects of her life, she seeks help from a psychologist.

2. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins

2 hours 40 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Romance/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal

Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

If you're looking for more movies like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a perfect choice. The film begins with Naina, a studious girl, meeting an old schoolmate, Aditi. This chance meeting takes her on an adventurous trip to Manali where she makes life-long friends and learns to live life care-free. On the trip, Naina also falls in love with Bunny, who has big dreams for his career.

3. Student of the Year (2012)

Running Time: 2 hours 25 mins

2 hours 25 mins IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Comedy/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Rishi Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Sahil Anand, Kayoze Irani, Manjot Singh, Farida Jalal

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Rishi Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Sahil Anand, Kayoze Irani, Manjot Singh, Farida Jalal Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Rensil D’Silva, Niranjan Iyengar, Karan Johar

Rensil D’Silva, Niranjan Iyengar, Karan Johar Year of release: 2012

2012 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Student of the Year is centered on the lives of students of St. Teresa’s College, each dealing with their personal issues. Rohan and Abhimanyu become best friends but their bond is ruined when Abhi falls in love with Shanaya, Rohan’s girlfriend. Meanwhile, the students participate in the intense 'student of the year' competition.

4. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins

2 hours 33 mins IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Movie Genre: Adventure Drama/Romance

Adventure Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar Year of release: 2011

2011 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, a similar movie to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, three friends go on a bachelor trip to Spain, where they experience different adventures. The vacation also becomes an opportunity for them to resolve old conflicts, and discover love and the joys of life.

5. Wake Up Sid (2009)

Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins

2 hours 12 mins IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak

Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar

Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2009

2009 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

When searching for movies like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan on Netflix, Wake Up Sid is an excellent watch. In this coming-of-age drama, Sid, a spoiled guy, who doesn’t have a purpose in his life, drifts away from his college friends when he fails his exams. He learns the value of responsibility from Aisha, an aspiring writer new to Mumbai.

6. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008)

Running Time: 2 hours 26 mins

2 hours 26 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Prateik Babbar, Manjari Fadnis

Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Prateik Babbar, Manjari Fadnis Director: Abbas Tyrewala

Abbas Tyrewala Writer: Abbas Tyrewala

Abbas Tyrewala Year of release: 2008

2008 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na tells the story of best friends Jai and Aditi, who are unaware of their romantic feelings for each other, which are clearly evident to everyone in their circle. When they date other people after college, Jai and Aditi finally realize that they are in love.

7. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Running Time: 3 hours 3 mins

3 hours 3 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Comedy/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia

Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Writer: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Year of release: 2001

2001 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Dil Chahta Hai, a movie like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, is about three friends Akash, Sameer and Siddharth, who are inseparable. After college, differences arise between them due to their respective thoughts about love.

More about Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan marked the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh. The film was released on Netflix in December 2023 and received positive reviews for its realistic storyline and acting performances.

