7 Riteish Deshmukh comedy movies to take you on a rollercoaster ride

Presented below is a compilation of some of the best Riteish Deshmukh comedy movies that guarantee to tickle your funny bone with their witty jokes and memorable one-liners.

By Apeksha Juneja
Updated on Apr 16, 2024  |  08:38 PM IST |  3.7K
7 Riteish Deshmukh comedy movies to take you on a rollercoaster ride
7 Riteish Deshmukh comedy movies (Pic Courtesy: Housefull IMDb)

Riteish Deshmukh is one of the most talented actors in the film industry. After beginning his acting career in 2003 with the film Tujhe Meri Kasam, Riteish went on to star in several successful films. He established a name for himself, especially in the comedy genre. Riteish has also received critical acclaim for many performances in his career. As we look forward to his future projects, here’s a list of some of the best Riteish Deshmukh comedy movies that promise to entertain you.

7 Riteish Deshmukh comedy movies that will make you go ROFL:


1. Housefull 2 (2012)


  • Running Time: 2 hours 25 mins
  • IMDb Rating: 5.3/10
  • Movie Genre: Comedy/Action
  • Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez, Zareen Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Boman Irani
  • Director: Sajid Khan
  • Writer: Sajid Khan, Tushar Hiranandani, Farhad-Sajid
  • Year of release: 2012
  • Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Housefull 2 is the second installment in the Housefull franchise, a sequel to the 2010 film. The movie is about four friends, Sunny, Max, Jolly, and Jai, who, in order to marry their girlfriends, fool their future father-in-laws by pretending to be rich. This leads to chaotic and troublesome situations, making the film hilarious.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Related Stories

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again not clashing with Pushpa 2?
entertainment
Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again not clashing with Pushpa 2?
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff promote Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Mumbai theatre
entertainment
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff promote Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Mumbai theatre

Advertisement

2. Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya (2012)


  • Running Time: 2 hours 10 mins
  • IMDb Rating: 5.9/10
  • Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance
  • Movie Star Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Om Puri
  • Director: Mandeep Kumar
  • Writer: Dhieyo Sandhu
  • Year of release: 2012
  • Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

In Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Mini, the daughter of a wealthy man, doesn’t want to marry the person of her father’s choice. She sees an opportunity and stages her kidnap with the help of her father’s employee, Viren. They start to live together and fall in love in the process. However, a twist in the tale brings trouble for them, threatening their love story. 

3. Housefull (2010)


  • Running Time: 2 hours 24 mins
  • IMDb Rating: 5.5/10
  • Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama
  • Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Jiah Khan, Boman Irani
  • Director: Sajid Khan
  • Writer: Sajid Khan, Vibha Singh, Milap Zaveri, Anvita Dutt, Sajid Nadiadwala
  • Year of release: 2010
  • Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema/ZEE5

One of the popular Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh comedy movies, Housefull is the first part of the renowned franchise. It follows the story of a man named Aarush, who is extremely unlucky in life. After his wife leaves him on their honeymoon, Aarush finds true love in Sandu but her brother means trouble. Aarush’s friends Bob and Hetal, meanwhile, deal with their own problems. 

4. Dhamaal (2007)


  • Running Time: 2 hours 8 mins
  • IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
  • Movie Genre: Comedy/Adventure
  • Movie Star Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ashish Chowdhry
  • Director: Indra Kumar
  • Writer: Paritosh Painter, Bunty Rathore, Balvinder Singh Suri
  • Year of release: 2007
  • Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video/ZEE5

Dhamaal is one of the highly acclaimed Riteish Deshmukh comedy movies. In the entertaining film, four lazy friends Roy, Manav, Aditya, and Boman, learn about a hidden treasure in Goa from a dying man. As they set out to claim the treasure for themselves, a police inspector sets out on their trail and wants all the money for himself.

Advertisement

5. Heyy Babyy (2007)


  • Running Time: 2 hours 17 mins
  • IMDb Rating: 6/10
  • Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama
  • Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Vidya Balan, Boman Irani
  • Director: Sajid Khan
  • Writer: Sajid Khan, Milap Zaveri, Renuka Kunzru
  • Year of release: 2007
  • Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Heyy Babyy is another famous Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh comedy movie. It follows the journey of three womanizers who find a baby girl left outside their door one day. They spend time with the kid but are unable to discover who is the father amongst them. The little one is the key for change in the men’s lives.

6. Bluffmaster! (2005)


  • Running Time: 2 hours 9 mins
  • IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
  • Movie Genre: Comedy/Crime
  • Movie Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Mishra, Boman Irani, Nana Patekar
  • Director: Rohan Sippy
  • Writer: Rajat Arora, Shridhar Raghavan
  • Year of release: 2005
  • Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Bluffmaster is another gem in the Riteish Deshmukh comedy movies list. The film revolves around Roy, a conman, whose girlfriend dumps him when she learns his truth. When Roy discovers his terminal illness, he decides to help Dittu to con the person who stole his family’s wealth.

7. Masti (2004)


  • Running Time: 2 hours 30 mins
  • IMDb Rating: 6.2/10
  • Movie Genre: Comedy/Crime
  • Movie Star Cast: Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Amrita Rao, Tara Sharma, Genelia D’Souza
  • Director: Indra Kumar
  • Writer: Tushar Hiranandani, Milap Zaveri
  • Year of release: 2004
  • Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video/JioCinema

Masti is regarded as one of Riteish Deshmukh’s best comedy movies. It is the story of three friends, Meet, Prem, and Amar, who are unhappy in their married lives. They soon decide to indulge in an extramarital affair but end up becoming the prime suspects in a murder investigation of the same girl they were attracted to. 

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 13 best real-life Bollywood couples that give major relationship goals

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Apeksha Juneja

A Bollywood enthusiast and ardent writer, Apeksha Juneja’s heart beats for the glitz and glamor of Indian

...

Credits: Nadiadwala Grandson, UTV Motion Pictures, Eros Now Music, Zee Movies Hindi, Reliance Entertainment YouTube
Advertisement

Latest Articles