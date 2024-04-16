7 Riteish Deshmukh comedy movies to take you on a rollercoaster ride

Riteish Deshmukh is one of the most talented actors in the film industry. After beginning his acting career in 2003 with the film Tujhe Meri Kasam, Riteish went on to star in several successful films. He established a name for himself, especially in the comedy genre. Riteish has also received critical acclaim for many performances in his career. As we look forward to his future projects, here’s a list of some of the best Riteish Deshmukh comedy movies that promise to entertain you.

7 Riteish Deshmukh comedy movies that will make you go ROFL:



1. Housefull 2 (2012)

Running Time: 2 hours 25 mins

2 hours 25 mins IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Action

Comedy/Action Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez, Zareen Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Boman Irani

Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez, Zareen Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Boman Irani Director: Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan Writer: Sajid Khan, Tushar Hiranandani, Farhad-Sajid

Sajid Khan, Tushar Hiranandani, Farhad-Sajid Year of release: 2012

2012 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Housefull 2 is the second installment in the Housefull franchise, a sequel to the 2010 film. The movie is about four friends, Sunny, Max, Jolly, and Jai, who, in order to marry their girlfriends, fool their future father-in-laws by pretending to be rich. This leads to chaotic and troublesome situations, making the film hilarious.

2. Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya (2012)

Running Time: 2 hours 10 mins

2 hours 10 mins IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Comedy/Romance Movie Star Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Om Puri

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Om Puri Director: Mandeep Kumar

Mandeep Kumar Writer: Dhieyo Sandhu

Dhieyo Sandhu Year of release: 2012

2012 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

In Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Mini, the daughter of a wealthy man, doesn’t want to marry the person of her father’s choice. She sees an opportunity and stages her kidnap with the help of her father’s employee, Viren. They start to live together and fall in love in the process. However, a twist in the tale brings trouble for them, threatening their love story.

3. Housefull (2010)

Running Time: 2 hours 24 mins

2 hours 24 mins IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Jiah Khan, Boman Irani

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Jiah Khan, Boman Irani Director: Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan Writer: Sajid Khan, Vibha Singh, Milap Zaveri, Anvita Dutt, Sajid Nadiadwala

Sajid Khan, Vibha Singh, Milap Zaveri, Anvita Dutt, Sajid Nadiadwala Year of release: 2010

2010 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema/ZEE5

One of the popular Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh comedy movies, Housefull is the first part of the renowned franchise. It follows the story of a man named Aarush, who is extremely unlucky in life. After his wife leaves him on their honeymoon, Aarush finds true love in Sandu but her brother means trouble. Aarush’s friends Bob and Hetal, meanwhile, deal with their own problems.

4. Dhamaal (2007)

Running Time: 2 hours 8 mins

2 hours 8 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Adventure

Comedy/Adventure Movie Star Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ashish Chowdhry

Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ashish Chowdhry Director: Indra Kumar

Indra Kumar Writer: Paritosh Painter, Bunty Rathore, Balvinder Singh Suri

Paritosh Painter, Bunty Rathore, Balvinder Singh Suri Year of release: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video/ZEE5

Dhamaal is one of the highly acclaimed Riteish Deshmukh comedy movies. In the entertaining film, four lazy friends Roy, Manav, Aditya, and Boman, learn about a hidden treasure in Goa from a dying man. As they set out to claim the treasure for themselves, a police inspector sets out on their trail and wants all the money for himself.

5. Heyy Babyy (2007)

Running Time: 2 hours 17 mins

2 hours 17 mins IMDb Rating: 6/10

6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Vidya Balan, Boman Irani

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Vidya Balan, Boman Irani Director: Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan Writer: Sajid Khan, Milap Zaveri, Renuka Kunzru

Sajid Khan, Milap Zaveri, Renuka Kunzru Year of release: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Heyy Babyy is another famous Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh comedy movie. It follows the journey of three womanizers who find a baby girl left outside their door one day. They spend time with the kid but are unable to discover who is the father amongst them. The little one is the key for change in the men’s lives.

6. Bluffmaster! (2005)

Running Time: 2 hours 9 mins

2 hours 9 mins IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Crime

Comedy/Crime Movie Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Mishra, Boman Irani, Nana Patekar

Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Mishra, Boman Irani, Nana Patekar Director: Rohan Sippy

Rohan Sippy Writer: Rajat Arora, Shridhar Raghavan

Rajat Arora, Shridhar Raghavan Year of release: 2005

2005 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Bluffmaster is another gem in the Riteish Deshmukh comedy movies list. The film revolves around Roy, a conman, whose girlfriend dumps him when she learns his truth. When Roy discovers his terminal illness, he decides to help Dittu to con the person who stole his family’s wealth.

7. Masti (2004)

Running Time: 2 hours 30 mins

2 hours 30 mins IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Crime

Comedy/Crime Movie Star Cast: Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Amrita Rao, Tara Sharma, Genelia D’Souza

Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Amrita Rao, Tara Sharma, Genelia D’Souza Director: Indra Kumar

Indra Kumar Writer: Tushar Hiranandani, Milap Zaveri

Tushar Hiranandani, Milap Zaveri Year of release: 2004

2004 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video/JioCinema

Masti is regarded as one of Riteish Deshmukh’s best comedy movies. It is the story of three friends, Meet, Prem, and Amar, who are unhappy in their married lives. They soon decide to indulge in an extramarital affair but end up becoming the prime suspects in a murder investigation of the same girl they were attracted to.

