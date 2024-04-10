BMCM Screening: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, and Shilpa Shetty attend; Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh twin in white

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. It stars two ace action heroes, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Before the movie is finally released to the public on April 11, 2024, a special screening was hosted in Mumbai earlier today. Several B-town celebs arrived to enjoy the special premiere of the action-thriller.

Bollywood celebs attend Bade Miyan Chote Miyan special screening

The adorable couple of B-town, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, were the first ones to arrive in their swanky luxury car for the screening of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The star couple were spotted twinning in white as they waved and smiled at the paparazzi before entering the venue.

They were joined by another couple, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. In a white Bentley, the duo rushed into the venue. They were joined by their son, Viaan Raj Kundra.

The man of the hour, Tiger Shroff, was also filmed arriving for the screening of his movie. In the clip, the actor looked dapper in a black striped waistcoat and trousers. He flaunted his toned chest and wore a dainty chain with a locket to accessorize his look. As requested by the shutterbugs, the actor waved and smiled at them before leaving for the screening venue.

To extend her support to the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan team, actress Disha Patani also attended the event. She added a touch of glam to the event and smiled sweetly at the camerapersons. Donning a blush pink top, Disha wore dewy makeup with glossed lips. Keeping her wavy hair open, she wore tiny earrings to finish off her look.

The producer of the film, Jackky Bhagnani, was also at the event to give a warm welcome to his guests. After concluding the screening and sending the celebs off, he was seen exiting the venue with Tiger Shroff and Deepshika Deshmukh.

While Akshay and Tiger are leading the show, they are joined by a stellar supporting cast of Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Bose Roy. South star Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen playing the antagonist.

