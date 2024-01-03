Riteish Deshmukh drops PICS with Genelia to mark 21 years of Tujhe Meri Kasam; Bhumi Pednekar feels they ‘still look the same’
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh began their acting careers with the 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam. The film has completed 21 years today, and Riteish shared a lovely post to mark the occasion.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are among the most adored Bollywood couples, and they have a massive fan following on social media. The two first met on the sets of the 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam, which has completed 21 years of release today. To mark the special day, Riteish shared some lovely behind-the-scenes stills from Tujhe Meri Kasam, featuring him and Genelia. Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana have reacted to the post.
Riteish Deshmukh drops BTS pics to celebrate 21 years of Tujhe Meri Kasam
On Wednesday, Riteish Deshmukh took to his Instagram account to share a series of BTS pictures from Tujhe Meri Kasam. The first picture features Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh standing together by the beach. The actress is seen in a white lehenga, holding a dupatta in her hand. Other pictures also show Riteish and Genelia's stills by the beach. “21 years of Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003)…. @geneliad #bts,” wrote Riteish Deshmukh. Many fans turned nostalgic, while Bhumi Pednekar wrote that she feels Riteish and Genelia still look the same, years later.
Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana react to Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia’s pics from Tujhe Meri Kasam
Commenting on Riteish’s post, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Both of you, still look the same @geneliad @riteishd,” along with a red heart emoji. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana showered love by posting a heart emoji in the comments. Take a look!
One comment on Riteish’s post read, “Ohhhhh thanks for making our schools days so much fun.. the songs and cassette and CDs this album gave us our first crush in school,” while another nostalgic netizen commented, “Too many memories attached with this movie Kasam se.” Another fan wrote, “Watched this movie almost 3/4 times in theatre…and cinema hall were going houseful that time specially college youths.”
Riteish and Genelia, both made their acting debut with Tujhe Meri Kasam. This film, directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar, also marked the Hindi debut of Shriya Saran.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh’s love story
Riteish and Genelia, who met on the sets of Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003, got married in 2012 after dating each other for almost nine years. They are parents to two sons- Riaan and Rahyl. Apart from Tujhe Meri Kasam, they have co-starred in films such as Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Lai Bhaari, and more recently in Ved.
