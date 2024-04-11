Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Celeb Review: Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia laud Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer

The action-packed movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, finally made its way into the theaters today, much to the delight of fans. The dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are uniting in the roles of soldiers to defend their country. A special screening of the movie took place last night in Mumbai, which was graced by many Bollywood celebrities. Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, and more, have now shared their thoughts and opinions on the film.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s son poses with Tiger Shroff at BMCM screening

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra recently took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming picture of their son, Viaan, posing with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s lead actor Tiger Shroff at the film’s special screening. The couple also penned their reviews, showering the movie with praise.

Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Bade miyan with my Chote miya. What an action magnum opus! Too entertaining. Superbly done @akshaykumar @tigerjackieshroff @aslisona @manushi chhillar @alayaf @deepshikhadeshmukh @jackkybhagnani Be proud such a hard film to make! @aliabbaszafar take a bow, You made a commercial entertainer.”

Raj Kundra expressed, “My chote miyan with his bade miyan @tigerjackieshroff. Congratulations @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh you lived up to your vision & promise! BMCM is just another level of cinema! Kudos to the whole team.”

Have a look!

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh enjoy watching Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Genelia Deshmukh, talking about her experience of watching BMCM, shared, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan I ABSOLUTELY ENJOYED WATCHING #bademiyanchotemiyan last night. The chemistry, the bromance between @akshaykumar & @tigerjackieshroff is (OK hand emojis) @therealprithvi you were simply awesome - hope to see more of you in the future. @aslisona @manushi chhillar @alayaf was a treat to watch you light up the screen.”

Extending her best wishes, Genelia said, “@deepshikhadeshmukh @jackkybhagnani @vashubhagnani ji extraordinarily produced film. @aliabbaszafar no one did this genre better than you. Wishing the entire team humongous success at the box office.”

Riteish Deshmukh urged his followers, “Go watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. When you have two of the best Action Heroes in the business doing what they do best, you surely are going to have a thrilling ride. @akshaykumar & @tigerjackieshroff's chemistry is simply awesome - their banter is (OK hand emojis) - @therealprithvi is the bomb -superlative screen presence & plays a baddie like a boss. @aslisona is just like her name pure gold.. @manushi_chhillar & @alayaf have aced their action & humor.”

He added, “@aliabbaszafar you have made an absolute entertainer- enjoyed every bit. @vashubhagnani ji @deepshikhadeshmukh @jackkybhagnani only a producer with a large heart can produce something like this. wishing you stupendous success at the box office.”

Siddharth Anand and Ramesh Taurani review Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Siddharth Anand stated, “@tigerjackieshroff my Munna! You were too good! So refreshing to see you in a light hearted @fun role after long..Good luck @aliabbaszafar bro! Wish you big success again! Thoroughly enjoyed the film..fun banters, filled with action and a superb interval twist! Extremely well produced so congratulations Vashuji and Jacky! Go enjoy the film on the big screen guys!!!”

Ramesh Taurani lauded the film, saying, “Super slick action with a side of comedy, that's what #bademiyanchotemiyan is all about. A fun ride from start to finish! Congratulations @akshaykumar @tigerjackieshroff @therealprithvi @aslisona @manushi_chhillar and @alayaf You were all a pleasure to watch. Best wishes to @aliabbaszafar #vashubhagnani @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh Full entertainment.watch it today.”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha, is now running in cinemas!

ALSO READ: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan-Maidaan Movie Release and Review LIVE Updates: Salman Khan gives shoutout to Akshay-Tiger and Ajay